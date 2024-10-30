Pals Socks: celebrating unlikely friendships through mismatched designs

From Fun to Purpose

What started as a quirky side project — creating mittens that doubled as predator-prey puppets — evolved into Pals Socks when founder Hannah Lavon saw a chance to foster connection.

"Even if we don’t match, let’s be Pals," Lavon says, summing up her vision.

What began as a fun concept became a line of mismatched socks that celebrate individuality and camaraderie.

PALS ORIGINALS SOCKS GIFT BUNDLE (3 PAIRS)

Courtesy of The Pride Store

Socks That Start Conversations

Lavon’s collaborations with artists like Brooklyn’s Gabby, known for her “Space Cats” design, make Pals Socks stand out as wearable statements of inclusivity.

“Each pair is a way to wear your values,” Lavon says.

For customers, Pals Socks are more than just socks—they’re conversation starters.

2 BE YOUR SOCKS GIFT BUNDLE (3 PAIRS)

Courtesy of The Pride Store

Inspiring All Ages

Though Pals Socks launched for kids, Lavon’s goal was bigger: to inspire a new generation to value diversity. Now, nearly half of Pals Socks’ fans are adults drawn to its joyful designs and message of friendship.

GABBERCATS SOCKS GIFT BUNDLE (3 PAIRS)

Courtesy of The Pride Store

Giving Back

From the start, giving back has been central to Lavon’s mission. With fundraising programs for schools and nonprofits, Pals Socks has raised nearly $300,000 for causes that align with the brand’s values.

"We wanted to help people support what matters," Lavon says.

RAINBOWFACE & MR. GRAY FUN MISMATCHED SOCKS GIFT SET

Courtesy of The Pride Store

Partnership with The Pride Store

Pals Socks’ collaboration with The Pride Store amplifies its reach and impact.

“The Pride Store helps us connect with a community that values what we stand for,” Lavon says.

The partnership strengthens Pals Socks’ mission of inclusivity and self-expression.

PAUL FRANK SOCKS GIFT BUNDLE

Spreading Positivity

Lavon’s journey is sewn into every pair of Pals Socks. Her goal is simple: spark conversations that celebrate kindness, understanding, and uniqueness. Explore Pals Socks at The Pride Store, where each pair is bound to add a little brightness to your day.