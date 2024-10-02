Elements of pride: celebrating identity and community through custom creations

For the LGBTQ+ community, visibility and representation are vital for fostering acceptance and belonging. One brand that embraces this responsibility is Elements of Pride , a custom creations company founded by Stacy and Melissa Calvert. What began as a simple concept has blossomed into a movement empowering individuals to express their identities with pride. From t-shirts to coasters and carefully curated gift boxes , each item created by Elements of Pride is designed to resonate with the diverse and vibrant identities within the LGBTQ+ community.

Courtesy of Elements of Pride

A Mission Rooted in Representation

“We realized there weren’t many products out there that allowed people to truly see themselves,” shared Stacy Calvert. That realization led the Calverts to create products designed to change the narrative by offering personalized, identity-driven creations that speak directly to LGBTQ+ experiences. Starting with designs featuring the iconic rainbow colors of the Pride flag, Elements of Pride soon expanded to include representations of a wide range of LGBTQ+ identities.

“The flag represents so much for so many people,” Stacy explained, “but we wanted to ensure that everyone, regardless of how they identify, could find something that felt personal to them.”

That commitment to representation is evident in their diverse product lineup. Whether it’s a t-shirt adorned with the colors of the aromantic or genderqueer flags, or practical items like coasters and tote bags, Elements of Pride makes sure every identity on the spectrum is recognized and celebrated.

The Emotional Impact of Being Seen

One of the most impactful aspects of Elements of Pride is the emotional response their products elicit from customers. At events like Burbank Pride, Stacy and Melissa witnessed firsthand the joy that comes from being seen. Stacy recalled a particularly meaningful moment: “There was this teenager who saw the aromantic flag for the first time on one of our shirts and was so excited to buy it. Moments like that remind us why we do this.”

Courtesy of Elements of Pride

These moments of connection highlight the deep need for visibility, especially for younger generations who are still discovering and exploring their identities. Elements of Pride’s commitment to creating products that reflect these experiences helps foster a sense of belonging and community.

The Coming Out Gift Box: A Symbol of Support



One of the most cherished products in Elements of Pride’s catalog is the Coming Out Gift Box. Designed to celebrate the significant milestone of coming out, the box is filled with items that symbolize love, support, and pride. “We wanted to create something that would make people feel celebrated during such a pivotal moment in their lives,” Stacy explained.

Courtesy of Elements of Pride

The Coming Out Gift Box provides friends and family with a tangible way to show their support, offering more than just words. Each box includes a variety of thoughtfully curated items that help commemorate this transformative journey, making it a cherished gift for those beginning their path of self-discovery and acceptance.

Bridging Generations and Identities



Elements of Pride has become a bridge between different generations of LGBTQ+ individuals. While younger customers appreciate the recognition of newer identities, older members of the community are drawn to the classic symbols of Pride. The company’s products have sparked conversations between different age groups, helping connect people over their shared experiences of pride and identity.

Courtesy of Elements of Pride

One of the brand’s most popular items, the “What’s Your Element?” t-shirt, has become a conversation starter at Pride events. “Melissa and I wore them at LA Pride, and people kept stopping us to ask what the different elements were,” Stacy recalled. “It’s a fun way to educate and celebrate at the same time.”

Courtesy of Elements of Pride

A Commitment to Visibility and Solidarity

Amid a backdrop of increasing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and societal challenges, Elements of Pride remains committed to creating products that uplift, inspire, and bring visibility to all corners of the LGBTQ+ community. “We need to support each other now more than ever,” Stacy emphasized.

Through their products and upcoming projects, Elements of Pride is more than just a business – it’s a movement centered around the power of visibility, representation, and unity. To explore their wide range of offerings, visit The Pride Store .