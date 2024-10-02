Scroll To Top
The Pride Store

Elements of pride: celebrating identity and community through custom creations

Elements of pride: celebrating identity and community through custom creations

Elements of pride: celebrating identity and community through custom creations
Courtesy of Elements of Pride

Elements of Pride is now available on The Pride Store, offering a carefully curated collection of everyday essentials from standout LGBTQ+ and ally brands. Explore the diversity and creativity that shines through every product – your go-to shop for celebrating identity and community!

pride_site

For the LGBTQ+ community, visibility and representation are vital for fostering acceptance and belonging. One brand that embraces this responsibility is Elements of Pride, a custom creations company founded by Stacy and Melissa Calvert. What began as a simple concept has blossomed into a movement empowering individuals to express their identities with pride. From t-shirts to coasters and carefully curated gift boxes, each item created by Elements of Pride is designed to resonate with the diverse and vibrant identities within the LGBTQ+ community.

Courtesy of Elements of Pride

A Mission Rooted in Representation

“We realized there weren’t many products out there that allowed people to truly see themselves,” shared Stacy Calvert. That realization led the Calverts to create products designed to change the narrative by offering personalized, identity-driven creations that speak directly to LGBTQ+ experiences. Starting with designs featuring the iconic rainbow colors of the Pride flag, Elements of Pride soon expanded to include representations of a wide range of LGBTQ+ identities.

“The flag represents so much for so many people,” Stacy explained, “but we wanted to ensure that everyone, regardless of how they identify, could find something that felt personal to them.”

That commitment to representation is evident in their diverse product lineup. Whether it’s a t-shirt adorned with the colors of the aromantic or genderqueer flags, or practical items like coasters and tote bags, Elements of Pride makes sure every identity on the spectrum is recognized and celebrated.

The Emotional Impact of Being Seen

One of the most impactful aspects of Elements of Pride is the emotional response their products elicit from customers. At events like Burbank Pride, Stacy and Melissa witnessed firsthand the joy that comes from being seen. Stacy recalled a particularly meaningful moment: “There was this teenager who saw the aromantic flag for the first time on one of our shirts and was so excited to buy it. Moments like that remind us why we do this.”

Courtesy of Elements of Pride

These moments of connection highlight the deep need for visibility, especially for younger generations who are still discovering and exploring their identities. Elements of Pride’s commitment to creating products that reflect these experiences helps foster a sense of belonging and community.

The Coming Out Gift Box: A Symbol of Support

One of the most cherished products in Elements of Pride’s catalog is the Coming Out Gift Box. Designed to celebrate the significant milestone of coming out, the box is filled with items that symbolize love, support, and pride. “We wanted to create something that would make people feel celebrated during such a pivotal moment in their lives,” Stacy explained.

Courtesy of Elements of Pride

The Coming Out Gift Box provides friends and family with a tangible way to show their support, offering more than just words. Each box includes a variety of thoughtfully curated items that help commemorate this transformative journey, making it a cherished gift for those beginning their path of self-discovery and acceptance.

Bridging Generations and Identities

Elements of Pride has become a bridge between different generations of LGBTQ+ individuals. While younger customers appreciate the recognition of newer identities, older members of the community are drawn to the classic symbols of Pride. The company’s products have sparked conversations between different age groups, helping connect people over their shared experiences of pride and identity.

Courtesy of Elements of Pride

One of the brand’s most popular items, the “What’s Your Element?” t-shirt, has become a conversation starter at Pride events. “Melissa and I wore them at LA Pride, and people kept stopping us to ask what the different elements were,” Stacy recalled. “It’s a fun way to educate and celebrate at the same time.”

Courtesy of Elements of Pride

A Commitment to Visibility and Solidarity

Amid a backdrop of increasing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and societal challenges, Elements of Pride remains committed to creating products that uplift, inspire, and bring visibility to all corners of the LGBTQ+ community. “We need to support each other now more than ever,” Stacy emphasized.

Through their products and upcoming projects, Elements of Pride is more than just a business – it’s a movement centered around the power of visibility, representation, and unity. To explore their wide range of offerings, visit The Pride Store.

Founders Stacy and Melissa CalvertCourtesy of Elements of Pride

The Pride Store
accessoriesapparelfashiongiftslgbtqmerchpridethe pride store
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Pride Editor

Read Full Bio