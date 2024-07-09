Experience the GALA Choruses Festival 2024: Stream the World's Largest LGBTQ+ Singing Event from Home

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ + community.

Get ready for an unparalleled musical celebration as the GALA Choruses Festival 2024 kicks off tomorrow! This year's festival, held in Minneapolis from July 10th to 14th, is set to be the largest LGBTQ+ choral event in the world, featuring 7,000 singers from 122 choirs across North America and beyond. And the best part? You can enjoy every moment from the comfort of your own home with the $35 Festival Streaming Pass.

This pass grants you front-row access to all 2024 Festival performances , including Coffee Concerts, Concert Blocks, Ensemble Performances, and Blockbusters. Each performance will be recorded in high-definition video with expertly mastered stereo sound, ensuring a top-quality viewing experience.

For those who cannot attend in person, the Festival’s Streaming Pass offers an incredible opportunity to be part of the magic. "Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience GALA Choruses Festival 2024 from the comfort of your own space, on your own time," says Jane Ramseyer Miller, Artistic Director of GALA Choruses, Inc. "Purchase a GALA Festival 2024 Streaming Pass today and let the power of the music ignite your senses!"

Whether you’re attending the Festival and need to be in two places at once, or you’re across the globe wanting to support your loved ones on stage, the Streaming Pass ensures you won’t miss a single note. You'll receive a link and password on the first day of the Festival to access the Streaming page, and recordings will remain available to pass-holders after the event.





The Pride Store

In conjunction with the festival, GALA Choruses has partnered with ThePrideStore.com to offer a delightful range of GALA-branded music-themed T-shirts, including some 'spicy' versions for those singers who dare to wear; T-shirts with musical staffs in various positions (Top, Verse, Bottom, and Bi). Practically all of these music-themed T-shirts, adorned with music notes, are perfect for anyone in the community who loves music, whether they’re singers or enthusiastic supporters. What makes this collaboration even more special is that 10% of the profits from these T-shirts will be donated to GALA Choruses, supporting their mission to cultivate the artistic development of LGBTQ+ singers.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the GALA Choruses Festival 2024. Purchase your Streaming Pass today and be part of this unforgettable musical journey. For more information and to shop the exclusive T-shirt collection, visit ThePrideStore.com . Your support will help amplify the voices of the LGBTQ+ choral movement and keep the music playing for years to come.