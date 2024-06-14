Scroll To Top
The Pride Store

Spoil Daddy right this Father's Day with ThePrideStore's 'Daddies' Day' gift guide

Spoil Daddy right this Father's Day with ThePrideStore's 'Daddies' Day' gift guide
Courtesy The Pride Store

Discover the ultimate Father's Day gift guide from ThePrideStore.com and spoil your daddy with the most exquisite and cheeky gifts this 'Daddies' Day'.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Father's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the daddies in your life than with an exquisite selection of gifts from ThePrideStore? Whether your daddy is bold and adventurous or elegant and refined, The Pride Store’s specially curated 'Daddies' Day' gift guide has something to make every father figure feel extra special. Let's dive into our top 10 (+1) picks that are sure to make this Father's Day unforgettable.

Dive into our ‘Daddies’ Day’ gift guide this June and receive 15% off your gear with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 6/1 - 6/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

DORUK SILVER - DADDY NECKLACE

DORUK SILVER - DADDY NECKLACE

Available in stunning Silver and Yellow Gold, the Doruk Silver Daddy Necklace is the perfect accessory to let your daddy know he's the boss. This necklace is not just a piece of jewelry but a statement of your special bond, showcasing a blend of sophistication and sentimentality.

VB HEALTH - LOAD BOOST: ORGASM INTENSITY, SEMEN VOLUME, & TASTE

VB HEALTH - LOAD BOOST: ORGASM INTENSITY, SEMEN VOLUME, & TASTE

Elevate your intimate moments with VB Health’s Load Boost. This supplement enhances sperm and prostate health, boosts semen volume, improves flavor, and heightens pleasure. Users rave about the intensified ejaculatory contractions and increased semen volume, making every moment of pleasure more intense and satisfying for your daddy.

CALEXOTICS - OPTIMUM SERIES® ADONIS® PUMP

CALEXOTICS - OPTIMUM SERIES\u00ae ADONIS\u00ae PUMP

For the ultimate in sensual stimulation, the CalExotics Optimum Series Adonis Pump is your daddy’s new go-to gadget. This pleasure pump offers powerful suction with its advanced design, ensuring maximum satisfaction. With features like an EZ grip pump handle, two interchangeable sleeves, and a quick-release purge valve, this pump promises an exciting and safe experience.

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE ITALIAN LEATHER SUSPENDER HARNESS WITH POCKETS

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE ITALIAN LEATHER SUSPENDER HARNESS WITH POCKETS

Elevate your daddy’s style with the Woody New York Adjustable Italian Leather Suspender Harness. Made from smooth Italian leather, this harness is both stylish and functional, featuring fully adjustable straps with rolling buckles for a perfect fit. It’s the ideal accessory to add a touch of modern elegance to any outfit.

JUSTMIKEYSART - LEATHER DADDY BULGE T-SHIRT

JUSTMIKEYSART - LEATHER DADDY BULGE T-SHIRT

Celebrate the leather daddy in your life with JustMikeysArt’s Leather Daddy Bulge T-shirt. Featuring a digitally drawn graphic by Mikey Serrano, this T-shirt is an erotic ode to leather daddies. It's a bold fashion statement that’s sure to turn heads and make your daddy feel extra special.

CALEXOTICS - SILICONE LOVE RIDER® BEADED DUAL PENETRATOR™

CALEXOTICS - SILICONE LOVE RIDER\u00ae BEADED DUAL PENETRATOR\u2122

Spice up yours and his erotic encounters with the Silicone Love Rider Beaded Dual Penetrator. This versatile toy lets you enjoy the double penetration feeling without needing a third person. With its sturdy beaded probe, you can share an unforgettable experience with just daddy that heightens pleasure and intimacy.

VB HEALTH - DRIVE BOOST: ENDURANCE, PERFORMANCE, & LIBIDO SUPPORT

VB HEALTH - DRIVE BOOST: ENDURANCE, PERFORMANCE, & LIBIDO SUPPORT

Boost your daddy’s drive with VB Health’s Drive Boost. This supplement increases sex drive, enhances endurance and energy, and heightens pleasure. Formulated with scientifically-backed ingredients like Black Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, Tongkat Ali, and Red Ginseng, it’s a powerhouse for improving sexual function and overall performance.

THE ADVOCATE - ORGANIC DAD HAT

THE ADVOCATE - ORGANIC DAD HAT

What better for daddy than a dad hat? The Advocate Organic Dad Hat is more than just a hat—it's a celebration of LGBTQ+ history and legacy, and possibly one your daddy was old enough to witness. Made from 100% organic cotton, this hat is a sustainable and stylish choice. With The Advocate’s iconic logo, it honors the publication’s role as a leading source of LGBTQ+ news since 1967. Available in Black, Pacific, and Charcoal.

VB HEALTH - MUSCLE BOOST: CREATINE MONOHYDRATE

VB HEALTH - MUSCLE BOOST: CREATINE MONOHYDRATE

Help your daddy achieve his fitness goals with VB Health’s Muscle Boost. This pure, micronized Creatine Monohydrate supplement enhances muscle mass, strength, and athletic performance. With no fillers or additives, this high-quality supplement mixes easily and absorbs quickly, delivering ultimate results during and after workouts.

CALEXOTICS - BOUNDLESS™ BUMPER-STROKER RING

CALEXOTICS - BOUNDLESS\u2122 BUMPER-STROKER RING

The Boundless Bumper-Stroker Ring from CalExotics is a versatile addition to any intimate play. This stretchy ring can be used as a stopper ring to control penetration depth or as a stroker for enhanced pleasure. Its reversible, textured design offers multiple sensations, making every experience for you and daddy uniquely stimulating.

Bonus: CALEXOTICS - F* SAUCE CUM HYBRID LUBRICANT

CALEXOTICS - F* SAUCE CUM HYBRID LUBRICANT

Turn up the heat with the F* Sauce Cum Hybrid Lubricant. This premium silicone and water-based hybrid lube is formulated for frictionless fun, providing long-lasting moisture and smoothness so daddy can play all day long. Hypoallergenic and pH-friendly, it’s safe for all skin types and perfect for enhancing intimacy.

This Father's Day, show your daddy how much he means to you with these thoughtful and cheeky gifts from The Pride Store. Each product is designed to bring joy, pleasure, and style, making this Daddies' Day one to remember. Celebrate love, celebrate pride, and spoil your daddy right!

Receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 6/1 - 6/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

SHOP THE PRIDE STORE NOW:

***

CURRENT PROMO(S): PRIDE.COM/THE-PRIDE-STORE/.

The Pride StoreHealthLifestyleSexShoppingFashion
the advocatecalexoticsdaddydaddy's dayfather's daygift guidensfwthe advocate merchthe advocate merchandisethe pride store
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Latest Stories

author avatar

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Read Full Bio