Spoil Daddy right this Father's Day with ThePrideStore's 'Daddies' Day' gift guide

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Father's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the daddies in your life than with an exquisite selection of gifts from ThePrideStore ? Whether your daddy is bold and adventurous or elegant and refined, The Pride Store’s specially curated 'Daddies' Day' gift guide has something to make every father figure feel extra special. Let's dive into our top 10 (+1) picks that are sure to make this Father's Day unforgettable.

DORUK SILVER - DADDY NECKLACE Available in stunning Silver and Yellow Gold, the Doruk Silver Daddy Necklace is the perfect accessory to let your daddy know he's the boss. This necklace is not just a piece of jewelry but a statement of your special bond, showcasing a blend of sophistication and sentimentality.

VB HEALTH - LOAD BOOST: ORGASM INTENSITY, SEMEN VOLUME, & TASTE Elevate your intimate moments with VB Health’s Load Boost. This supplement enhances sperm and prostate health, boosts semen volume, improves flavor, and heightens pleasure. Users rave about the intensified ejaculatory contractions and increased semen volume, making every moment of pleasure more intense and satisfying for your daddy.

CALEXOTICS - OPTIMUM SERIES® ADONIS® PUMP For the ultimate in sensual stimulation, the CalExotics Optimum Series Adonis Pump is your daddy’s new go-to gadget. This pleasure pump offers powerful suction with its advanced design, ensuring maximum satisfaction. With features like an EZ grip pump handle, two interchangeable sleeves, and a quick-release purge valve, this pump promises an exciting and safe experience.

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE ITALIAN LEATHER SUSPENDER HARNESS WITH POCKETS Elevate your daddy’s style with the Woody New York Adjustable Italian Leather Suspender Harness. Made from smooth Italian leather, this harness is both stylish and functional, featuring fully adjustable straps with rolling buckles for a perfect fit. It’s the ideal accessory to add a touch of modern elegance to any outfit.

JUSTMIKEYSART - LEATHER DADDY BULGE T-SHIRT Celebrate the leather daddy in your life with JustMikeysArt’s Leather Daddy Bulge T-shirt. Featuring a digitally drawn graphic by Mikey Serrano, this T-shirt is an erotic ode to leather daddies. It's a bold fashion statement that’s sure to turn heads and make your daddy feel extra special.

CALEXOTICS - SILICONE LOVE RIDER® BEADED DUAL PENETRATOR™ Spice up yours and his erotic encounters with the Silicone Love Rider Beaded Dual Penetrator. This versatile toy lets you enjoy the double penetration feeling without needing a third person. With its sturdy beaded probe, you can share an unforgettable experience with just daddy that heightens pleasure and intimacy.

VB HEALTH - DRIVE BOOST: ENDURANCE, PERFORMANCE, & LIBIDO SUPPORT Boost your daddy’s drive with VB Health’s Drive Boost. This supplement increases sex drive, enhances endurance and energy, and heightens pleasure. Formulated with scientifically-backed ingredients like Black Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, Tongkat Ali, and Red Ginseng, it’s a powerhouse for improving sexual function and overall performance.

THE ADVOCATE - ORGANIC DAD HAT What better for daddy than a dad hat? The Advocate Organic Dad Hat is more than just a hat—it's a celebration of LGBTQ+ history and legacy, and possibly one your daddy was old enough to witness. Made from 100% organic cotton, this hat is a sustainable and stylish choice. With The Advocate’s iconic logo, it honors the publication’s role as a leading source of LGBTQ+ news since 1967. Available in Black, Pacific, and Charcoal.

VB HEALTH - MUSCLE BOOST: CREATINE MONOHYDRATE Help your daddy achieve his fitness goals with VB Health’s Muscle Boost. This pure, micronized Creatine Monohydrate supplement enhances muscle mass, strength, and athletic performance. With no fillers or additives, this high-quality supplement mixes easily and absorbs quickly, delivering ultimate results during and after workouts.

CALEXOTICS - BOUNDLESS™ BUMPER-STROKER RING The Boundless Bumper-Stroker Ring from CalExotics is a versatile addition to any intimate play. This stretchy ring can be used as a stopper ring to control penetration depth or as a stroker for enhanced pleasure. Its reversible, textured design offers multiple sensations, making every experience for you and daddy uniquely stimulating.