Geordi Raw: redefining community and identity through innovative underwear

For the LGBTQ+ community, the intersection of identity and self-expression is crucial for fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment. One brand leading this movement is Geordi Raw , founded by Maria Jose Duque. Originating from a family legacy in the underwear business, Geordi Raw encourages individuals to embrace their bodies and express their true selves with confidence. From shapewear to everyday essentials, each item crafted by Geordi Raw celebrates the diverse identities within the LGBTQ+ community while providing essential comfort and support.

THE BIKINI

Courtesy of The Pride Store

A Mission Rooted in Empowerment

Geordi Raw blends functionality with style, enhancing both appearance and well-being. Shapewear serves a dual purpose: it boosts confidence while supporting health by improving circulation and aiding in post-surgery recovery, explains Duque. "Shapewear can make you feel like a badass queen, and it’s empowering to know it also contributes to your health," she says. This focus on empowerment drives the brand’s mission, as Geordi Raw offers versatile products designed to make everyone feel their best.

The brand has expanded beyond shapewear to include stylish briefs and comfortable bras, ensuring customers have access to high-quality, fashionable pieces that suit their everyday needs. "Our goal is to help everyone feel their best, no matter where they are in their journey," Duque adds.

COMPRESSION TANK-TOP MADE OF POWERNET

Courtesy of The Pride Store

The Emotional Impact of Body Positivity

Geordi Raw’s products resonate deeply with customers, as Duque has witnessed at various events. "It’s heartwarming to witness the positive impact our products have on self-esteem," she shares. The emotional reactions of individuals trying on shapewear can be transformative, revealing the garments' power to boost self-image. "People see themselves in a new light, and that’s what we’re here for—to help them feel proud and empowered."

By offering products that align with individual experiences of identity and self-expression, Geordi Raw fosters community among customers. "We’re not just selling underwear; we’re offering tools that help people feel seen and supported," Duque says.

THE JOCKSTRAP

Courtesy of The Pride Store

Building a Community of Care

Duque and her team are committed to creating a community where individuals feel understood and celebrated. "It’s not just about the product; it’s about connecting with people in a meaningful way," Duque emphasizes. Geordi Raw actively engages with LGBTQ+ organizations, showcasing their dedication to fostering a supportive network.

The impact of Geordi Raw extends beyond individual customers; the team participates in events that encourage dialogue and promote body positivity. "We’ve had people tell us how our shapewear helped them feel comfortable in their bodies for the first time in years," Duque reflects, highlighting the brand's mission to cultivate a sense of belonging.

THE THONG

Courtesy of The Pride Store

Bridging Generations and Celebrating Diversity

Geordi Raw bridges generations, connecting younger individuals exploring their identities with older LGBTQ+ members who have paved the way. Duque's family legacy honors tradition while pioneering innovation. "We’re teaching our family the importance of community and identity," she shares.

This intergenerational connection reinforces the brand’s mission to serve every corner of the LGBTQ+ spectrum. From those recovering from surgery to individuals embracing shapewear for gender expression, Geordi Raw meets diverse needs, making each customer feel valued and understood.

HIP BRIEF MADE OF PREMIUM MICROFIBER

Courtesy of The Pride Store

A Commitment to Community and Representation

In an era where visibility and representation are essential, Geordi Raw stands firm in its commitment to uplifting individuals across the LGBTQ+ spectrum. "We want our products to inspire confidence and connection," Duque emphasizes.