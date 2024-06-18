Pride Refresh: Celebrate June renewed with ThePrideStore's top new arrivals

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

June is here, and with it comes a spirited celebration of Pride! This year, The Pride Store brings an array of vibrant and unique products to help you honor your identity and show your true colors. From apparel that speaks volumes to health supplements that boost your well-being, our top new arrivals are here to ensure your Pride month is both stylish and spirited. Let’s dive into the must-have items that will make this June unforgettable.

THE ADVOCATE - THE ADVOCATE'S INAUGURAL ISSUE UNISEX GARMENT-DYED HEAVYWEIGHT T-SHIRT (RAINBOW) Pay homage to LGBTQ+ history with this stunning tee featuring the full text of The Advocate's first article from 1967 in rainbow coloring. Crafted from 100% ring-spun cotton, this soft and breathable t-shirt is perfect for any summer event. Available in Black, True Navy, Chambray, and White, it’s a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

THE DIANE & GEORDI PRIDE LINE - THE THONG Redefine your intimate style with The Thong from The Diane & Geordi Pride Line. Made from high-tech microfiber and featuring a distinctive elastic band, this thong provides ultimate comfort and support with its double pouch system. It's more than just underwear; it's a statement of unapologetic authenticity.

VB HEALTH - LOAD BOOST: ORGASM INTENSITY, SEMEN VOLUME, & TASTE Enhance your sexual experience with VB Health's Load Boost. This supplement is designed to improve sperm and prostate health, boost semen volume, and enhance semen flavor. Users report more intense ejaculatory contractions and an overall heightened pleasure during sexual activity and masturbation.

VB HEALTH - DRIVE BOOST: ENDURANCE, PERFORMANCE, & LIBIDO SUPPORT For those looking to increase their sex drive and enhance endurance, VB Health’s Drive Boost is your go-to. With ingredients like Black Maca, Tribulus Terrestris Extract, Tongkat Ali, and Red Ginseng, this doctor-formulated supplement boosts libido, energy, and performance for all genders.

THE ADVOCATE - HEADLINE TANK TOP (RAINBOW) Celebrate The Advocate’s legacy with this tank top featuring a headline design in rainbow colors. Made from a soft blend of combed and ringspun cotton, this tank top is a classic staple for any summer outing. Available in Black, Navy, Charcoal-Black Triblend, Asphalt, and White.

VB HEALTH - MEN'S DAILY MULTIVITAMIN: 34 DOCTOR-FORMULATED VITAMINS, MINERALS, & ANTIOXIDANTS Stay on top of your health with VB Health’s Men's Daily Multivitamin. This doctor-formulated supplement includes 34 vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support immune function, increase energy, and improve mental clarity. It's the perfect daily boost for an active lifestyle.

VB HEALTH - ASHWAGANDHA GUMMIES, MIXED BERRY FLAVOR, STRESS SUPPLEMENT Manage stress and anxiety with VB Health’s Ashwagandha Gummies. These delicious mixed berry-flavored gummies help reduce feelings of anxiety, improve mood, and enhance mental clarity. With the power of adaptogenic Ashwagandha, these gummies are your new go-to for calmness and focus.

JUSTMIKEYSART - LEATHER DADDY BULGE T-SHIRT (BLACK) Make a bold statement with JustMikeysArt’s Leather Daddy Bulge T-shirt. Featuring a hand-drawn design of a muscular, leather-clad figure, this black tee is perfect for those who embrace their daring side. The striking design and high-quality fabric make it a standout piece.

JUSTMIKEYSART - PIT LICK ART PRINT Undress your walls with JustMikeysArt’s Pit Lick Art Print, showcasing a nude, hairy male enjoying his body in a provocative pose. The hand-drawn design captures raw, unapologetic self-expression through seemingly continuous lines that create a cohesive and bold artwork.

OUT - RAINBOW TANK TOP Embrace Out’s new logo with this vibrant Rainbow Tank Top. Symbolizing the magazine's dynamic future and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, this tank top is perfect for anyone looking for a soft, stylish addition to their summer wardrobe. Available in Black, Navy, Charcoal-Black Triblend, and White.

JUSTMIKEYSART - TASTE ART PRINT Adorn your space with JustMikeysArt’s Taste Art Print, featuring two shirtless male figures in an intimate embrace. The continuous line design in vibrant blue and pink colors adds a modern, artistic touch to any room.

JUSTMIKEYSART - LEATHER PAPI T-SHIRT (BLACK) Show off your curated style with the Leather Papi T-shirt from JustMikeysArt. Featuring a sexy, hand-drawn design of a muscular figure in a jockstrap and striped shirt against a torrential sea background, this tee combines artistry with boldness. The white line work on a black backdrop makes it a standout choice.

PRIDE - NEON PRIDE UNISEX GARMENT-DYED HEAVYWEIGHT T-SHIRT Celebrate modern LGBTQ+ culture with the Neon Pride Unisex Garment-dyed Heavyweight T-shirt. Featuring PRIDE.com's logo in electric neon rainbow colors, this tee is perfect for those who embrace vibrant, youthful energy. Made from 100% ring-spun cotton, it's available in Black, True Navy, Chambray, and White. This Pride month, let ThePrideStore's newest arrivals be your ultimate companions in celebration. Whether you’re looking to make a bold fashion statement, enhance your well-being, or add a touch of art to your life, we have something for everyone. Celebrate love, diversity, and your unique identity with these top picks. Shop now and let your pride shine brighter than ever. Receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 6/1 - 6/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com .