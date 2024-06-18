Scroll To Top
Pride Refresh: Celebrate June renewed with ThePrideStore's top new arrivals

Courtesy The Pride Store

Unveil your boldest self this June with ThePrideStore’s latest arrivals, showcasing vibrant styles and innovative health solutions perfect for celebrating Pride in renewed, radiant spirit!

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

June is here, and with it comes a spirited celebration of Pride! This year, The Pride Store brings an array of vibrant and unique products to help you honor your identity and show your true colors. From apparel that speaks volumes to health supplements that boost your well-being, our top new arrivals are here to ensure your Pride month is both stylish and spirited. Let’s dive into the must-have items that will make this June unforgettable.

Dive into “What’s New at ThePrideStore?” this June and receive 15% off your gear with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 6/1 - 6/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

THE ADVOCATE - THE ADVOCATE'S INAUGURAL ISSUE UNISEX GARMENT-DYED HEAVYWEIGHT T-SHIRT (RAINBOW)

Pay homage to LGBTQ+ history with this stunning tee featuring the full text of The Advocate's first article from 1967 in rainbow coloring. Crafted from 100% ring-spun cotton, this soft and breathable t-shirt is perfect for any summer event. Available in Black, True Navy, Chambray, and White, it’s a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

THE DIANE & GEORDI PRIDE LINE - THE THONG

Redefine your intimate style with The Thong from The Diane & Geordi Pride Line. Made from high-tech microfiber and featuring a distinctive elastic band, this thong provides ultimate comfort and support with its double pouch system. It's more than just underwear; it's a statement of unapologetic authenticity.

VB HEALTH - LOAD BOOST: ORGASM INTENSITY, SEMEN VOLUME, & TASTE

Enhance your sexual experience with VB Health's Load Boost. This supplement is designed to improve sperm and prostate health, boost semen volume, and enhance semen flavor. Users report more intense ejaculatory contractions and an overall heightened pleasure during sexual activity and masturbation.

VB HEALTH - DRIVE BOOST: ENDURANCE, PERFORMANCE, & LIBIDO SUPPORT

For those looking to increase their sex drive and enhance endurance, VB Health’s Drive Boost is your go-to. With ingredients like Black Maca, Tribulus Terrestris Extract, Tongkat Ali, and Red Ginseng, this doctor-formulated supplement boosts libido, energy, and performance for all genders.

THE ADVOCATE - HEADLINE TANK TOP (RAINBOW)

Celebrate The Advocate’s legacy with this tank top featuring a headline design in rainbow colors. Made from a soft blend of combed and ringspun cotton, this tank top is a classic staple for any summer outing. Available in Black, Navy, Charcoal-Black Triblend, Asphalt, and White.

VB HEALTH - MEN'S DAILY MULTIVITAMIN: 34 DOCTOR-FORMULATED VITAMINS, MINERALS, & ANTIOXIDANTS

Stay on top of your health with VB Health’s Men's Daily Multivitamin. This doctor-formulated supplement includes 34 vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support immune function, increase energy, and improve mental clarity. It's the perfect daily boost for an active lifestyle.

VB HEALTH - ASHWAGANDHA GUMMIES, MIXED BERRY FLAVOR, STRESS SUPPLEMENT

Manage stress and anxiety with VB Health’s Ashwagandha Gummies. These delicious mixed berry-flavored gummies help reduce feelings of anxiety, improve mood, and enhance mental clarity. With the power of adaptogenic Ashwagandha, these gummies are your new go-to for calmness and focus.

JUSTMIKEYSART - LEATHER DADDY BULGE T-SHIRT (BLACK)

Make a bold statement with JustMikeysArt’s Leather Daddy Bulge T-shirt. Featuring a hand-drawn design of a muscular, leather-clad figure, this black tee is perfect for those who embrace their daring side. The striking design and high-quality fabric make it a standout piece.

JUSTMIKEYSART - PIT LICK ART PRINT

Undress your walls with JustMikeysArt’s Pit Lick Art Print, showcasing a nude, hairy male enjoying his body in a provocative pose. The hand-drawn design captures raw, unapologetic self-expression through seemingly continuous lines that create a cohesive and bold artwork.

OUT - RAINBOW TANK TOP

Embrace Out’s new logo with this vibrant Rainbow Tank Top. Symbolizing the magazine's dynamic future and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, this tank top is perfect for anyone looking for a soft, stylish addition to their summer wardrobe. Available in Black, Navy, Charcoal-Black Triblend, and White.

JUSTMIKEYSART - TASTE ART PRINT

Adorn your space with JustMikeysArt’s Taste Art Print, featuring two shirtless male figures in an intimate embrace. The continuous line design in vibrant blue and pink colors adds a modern, artistic touch to any room.

JUSTMIKEYSART - LEATHER PAPI T-SHIRT (BLACK)

Show off your curated style with the Leather Papi T-shirt from JustMikeysArt. Featuring a sexy, hand-drawn design of a muscular figure in a jockstrap and striped shirt against a torrential sea background, this tee combines artistry with boldness. The white line work on a black backdrop makes it a standout choice.

PRIDE - NEON PRIDE UNISEX GARMENT-DYED HEAVYWEIGHT T-SHIRT

Celebrate modern LGBTQ+ culture with the Neon Pride Unisex Garment-dyed Heavyweight T-shirt. Featuring PRIDE.com's logo in electric neon rainbow colors, this tee is perfect for those who embrace vibrant, youthful energy. Made from 100% ring-spun cotton, it's available in Black, True Navy, Chambray, and White.

This Pride month, let ThePrideStore's newest arrivals be your ultimate companions in celebration. Whether you’re looking to make a bold fashion statement, enhance your well-being, or add a touch of art to your life, we have something for everyone. Celebrate love, diversity, and your unique identity with these top picks. Shop now and let your pride shine brighter than ever.

Receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 6/1 - 6/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

SHOP THE PRIDE STORE NOW:

CURRENT PROMO(S): PRIDE.COM/THE-PRIDE-STORE/.

author avatar

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

