Alice Oseman teases final volume of 'Heartstopper' in new update

It's been a year since Alice Oseman announced that her beloved Heartstopper graphic novels would conclude with the upcoming sixth volume. Over the weekend, she shared a big update to let fans know just how that's coming along.

"I think I have a first draft of vol 6!!!! (Just the writing, haven't started drawing yet)," Oseman, who also serves as showrunner on the Netflix series, posted to Instagram Stories.

They admitted to feeling "pretty good" about where the draft is at, while acknowledging it likely needs to be cut down before being finalized.

"Gonna share with some friends & colleagues and get some opinions, then make some tweaks probably. Hoping to start drawing in June," she added.