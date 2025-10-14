Sapphic visibility is improving all the time — we’ve got lesbian-centric reality TV stars, singers like Reneé Rapp and Doechii, and actresses like KStew and Amandla Stenberg — but straight women still take up most of the space in pop culture.
Luckily, Instagram has become a great place to immerse yourself in the lesbian community and surround yourself with incredibly hot and extremely talented queer women.
But in case you’ve missed this boom in sapphic and lesbian content creators sharing their life — and their hotness — on the app, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Scroll through to see the sexy queer women you should be following on Instagram.
Emily and Jess
Lifestyle and travel influencers Emily and Jess won’t just influence you to take a trip around the world, but to find a love like there’s. We live to see sapphics in love!
Follow Emily and Jess on Instagram.
Jess and Lizzie
If you're into muscles and tattoos, then you should be following masc fitness influencer Jess Vauxhall and her artist girlfriend, Lizzy.
Pillar and Haley
Pilar Dizon and Haley Drexler were one of the hottest OG couples on the second season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. They had a tumultuous experience on the show, but the couple is happily engaged and are still smoke shows.
Ruby and Katrena
Social media personalities Ruby and Katrena aren’t just one of the hottest femme/masc couples you’ll see all day, but they’re also funny and talented! The pair is so clever, last year, they put a sapphic twist on “Baby It’s Cold Outside” that’s so fun you’ll want to listen to it every year.
Follow Ruby and Katrena on Instagram.
Sadé and Maz
Fashion influencers Sadé and Maz are giving you look after look to get inspired by. Forget cookie-cutter influencers with boring, trendy style and start taking inspiration from these hot sapphic fashionistas.
Naudia and Ivone
Naudia Guerrero and Ivone Domingues Vaz’s queer-centric travel content will show you the best LGBTQ+ getaways throughout the U.S. and around the world. Not only are you going to get bikini beach pics, but you’ll see their sweet love bloom before your eyes.
Follow Naudia and Ivone on Instagram.
Britney and AJ
AJ and Britney certainly had their share of ups and downs when they were on season two of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, but they're still together and hotter than ever.
Hailee and Kendra
Married couple Hailee and Kendra are cute, hilarious, and will keep you entertained with their fun content. They already have amassed 1.2 million followers on Instagram so join the club!
Follow Hailee and Kendra on Instagram.
Yesmin and Angelique
These queer travel influencers are stunning, adorable together, and take some of the most beautiful photos on their travels that you’ve ever seen.
Follow Yesmin and Angelique on Instagram.