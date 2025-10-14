The actor, who has appeared in shows like Euphoria, The White Lotus, and most recently Overcompensating, wrote about how he was always seeking attention as a child. For instance, Gage described a moment when he was young and dressed in Playboy bunny ears and high heels to get a laugh out of his family, and distinctly remembers his father expressing pure disgust. From then on, their relationship soured, and his dad ended up leaving his mother and two older brothers to settle down elsewhere with a new family.

This desire for attention was later nurtured in a theater camp that Gage attended as a kid. Alas, he wasn't sufficiently protected and was sexually abused as a child. "One night, he was joined in his tent by a camp counsellor who instructed Gage and a girl camper to kiss, remove their clothes, and rub their bodies against each other while he masturbated," the publication writes.

Gage told The Guardian that for years he tried to process the guilt and shame he felt towards this experience, saying, "As with a lot of people who experience being molested, I felt like there was a willingness on my part because my body just checked out." He continued, "I knew it was wrong. I knew that the situation should not be happening. But I just plowed through it.”

Gage worked through his identity as a teen, forming a close relationship with a girl named Kaylee. At 19, however, he had sex with a man for the first time, which confirmed — to himself — that he identified as queer. "There was a part of me that always felt like something was different," he said, "but I couldn’t articulate what it was. I wish I’d had that clarity earlier on because I think it would have made things a lot less confusing as a kid. I look back, like, wait, dancing as a Playboy bunny as a little kid? Writing a diary while I played Britney Spears? How the hell did nobody have this conversation with me as a kid?!”

Gage also addressed the end of his memoir, an exploration of the 30-year-old actor's current mental health treatment, revealing that he was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). "One of the tricky things [with BPD] is that, at first, they throw a bunch of medication at you.” The actor noted how, in the beginning, medications only worsened the issues he was facing and "made [him] manic.”

Thankfully, Gage revealed that he's now on the right track to find the proper dosage for his medications, and is in a much better headspace. The actor specifically mentioned that “you should a) Probably get to know someone for four seasons before you settle down with them; and b) Also have the clarity to listen to my loved ones when they’re saying, ‘Hey, you need to take a beat.’ I do think I can do that now, and I have done since.”