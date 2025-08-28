We’re all familiar with thirst traps from straight male celebs like David Beckham’s sons, Dylan Efron, and Austin Butler, but TikTok is full of shirtless trans masc creators showing off their trans joy, gender euphoria, and glorious muscles.
There are sweaty half-naked gym videos, trans masc cowboys showing off, a wink that will have you melting, and creators who are slamming transphobic comments about passing by posting smoking hot thirst traps.
Republicans may be trying to destroy the trans community in any way they can, but these trans masc influencers are still finding ways to celebrate trans joy and give us plenty to drool over, too.
So keep scrolling to see the hottest trans mascs to grace in the internet!
@aj.kaz
when the movie is nothing like the preview #fypシ #foryoupage #transgender #trans #lgbt🌈 #pridemonth #lgbt #ftm #man #dating #trending #fyp #fruit
We're big fans of this new "dwerking" trend.
Confidence is so sexy.
@trindadehgw
Pov: qnd vc é do pais 🏳️⚧️ #fyp #transgender #blacktrans
Suddenly we really want to do to the beach!
@samporto_
Catwalk transmasc 🏳️⚧️🏳️⚧️ #transman #ftm #lgbtqia #pride #transvisibility #lgbtqi #transman #homemtrans #id #transmasc #fy #fashion #fyp #model #runwaymen #runway #mensfashiontips #trans #transgender
We need more trans masc models on the runways immediately.
Using a thirst trap to roast rude commenters is *chef's kiss*.
@aj.kaz
girls are scary #fyp #foryoupage #trending #trans #transgender #ftm #guy #lgbt #girls #fypシ #lgbtq #dating
We approve of the hip thrusts!
@jackedandevil
Blessed #ftm #trans
We didn't know we needed trans masc cowboys in our lives until now.
We love to see gender euphoria!
@itsquindellbaby
Like hold on nieee 😭 #transmasc #transman #ftm #fyp #queertok #humor #transtok #blacktransmacs #trans #blackqueertiktok #queer #pride #pridemonth
Hot and is good at tribbing?
@brightenfromtexas
feeling more boy than ever and i love itttt #mascfashion #enbytiktok #transmasc #nonbinary #lesbian
It's the tattoos — and the smile — for us.
@tyee_97
It’s been an euphoric journey #transmasc #transgender #ftm #lgtbq🏳️🌈 #fyp #explorepage #transition #glowup
It definitely worked!
@rioobayani
Réponse à @nignog yall are funny #pourtoipage #pourtoi #fyp #foryoupage #queer #transmasc #ftm #transition #hethey #nonbinary #nonbinaire #lgbt
Rio is roasting transphobes and looking hot while doing it.
This is making us want to join a gym asap!
@chasekbrg
Hope this reaches the right audience #transmasc #transgender #ftm #fypp #fyp #gym #gymrat #transman #bodybuilding #testosterone #aesthetic
We're crashing out over how hot Chase is!
We're loving this "average trans boy" trend.
@kjkeyworth
Replying to @Matildasmer neither do my scars #fyp #fypシ #ftm #🏳️⚧️ #lgbtq #transman #transgender #transftm #trending
Shake those hips!
Thank you to whoever asked for this shirtless dance!
That wink is lethal!
Who needs a horse when you have three hot cowboys?