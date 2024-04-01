Scroll To Top
Conservatives MERCILESSLY schooled over false claims Trans Day of Visibility co-opted Easter

Caitlyn Jenner; Donald Trump; Mike Johnson
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock; Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock; lev radin/Shutterstock

The religious right had a meltdown over the coincidental timing. Mary, that's just how the calendar works.

rachelkiley

This year, conservatives celebrated Easter by engaging in one of their favorite pastimes — creating unnecessary drama with Democrats over a completely made up offense. And this time, as has so frequently been the case in recent years, it was the trans community that got caught in the middle.

International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) has taken place on March 31 since 2009. It was officially recognized in the United States by President Joe Biden as of 2021. But this year, March 31 just so happened to coincide with Easter — a holiday that changes dates every single year.

The White House acknowledged TDOV through a statement on Friday, leading conservatives to get all up in arms with the claim that Biden personally coopted a Jesus day to give to trans people.

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Donald Trump’s campaign press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said in response.

The Trump campaign was hardly alone in trying to take advantage of this coincidence to drum up more hate for Biden, Democrats, and trans people among the religious right.

Facts have never seemed to matter in these conversations, but people pushed back with them all the same — also taking the opportunity to dunk on everyone who was quick to outrage over something so utterly senseless.

And even though there’s zero reason American presidential candidates should have to engage in a competition of “who’s more religious,” if we're comparing, Biden definitely would have won.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Christian holiday in America without conservatives using it to both push their beliefs on everyone else and push a political agenda.

TransNewsPolitics
donald trumpeasterjoe bidentrans day of visibilitytransgender day of visibilitytvod
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

