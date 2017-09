Kate McKinnon Shines as Ms. Frizzle in The Magic School Bus Reboot Trailer

It seems like every successful show is getting a reboot these days, and The Magic School Bus is no exception.

Netflix has revived the beloved animated educational series with Saturday Night Live favorite Kate McKinnon, who is voicing Ms. Frizzle, the younger sister of the original Ms. Frizzle from the classic '90s cartoon series. The new set of students are ready to learn with a whole world of adventures and hijinks.

Watch the nostalgic trailer below.