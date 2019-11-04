Ellen DeGeneres to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Golden Globes

"She is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit."

Ellen DeGeneres is all set to receive the Carol Burnett Award at the upcoming 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards!

According to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the hilarious daytime talk show host is the second recipient to be honored with the accolade after Carol Burnett herself, who accepted the award earlier this year.

"From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit," said Lorenzo Soria, President of the HFPA. "In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year’s ceremony.”

DeGeneres will receive the honor at the Hollywood’s Party of the Year, which will air live on NBC on January 5, 2020.

Congrats Ellen!