Biphobia Is Still an Issue—and Queering Is Here to Talk About It

A series talking about older queer women, coming out later in life, and the ever present issue of biphobia.

Exploring queer culture and the queer community for the first time can be an exciting (and overwhelming) time for anyone fresh out of the closet. The clubs, the bars, the parades. But what’s it like if you’re recently divorced, in your '50s, and moving in with your lesbian daughter?

The dramedy web series Queering highlights the complexities of coming out later in life and touches on the generational differences among queer women.

20-something Harper (Sophia Grasso) is recently single and ready to take on the best years of her lesbian life. That is, until her mom unexpectedly comes out as bisexual (hello #20biteen)! Val (Susan Gallagher), excited to embrace her new queer identity, moves in with her daughter and begins to learn the ways of the gays with the guidance of Harper’s best friend, Devon (Diana Oh).

The series, created and directed by queer, Brazilian filmmaker Leticia De Bortoli, gives dramatized and comedic commentary on biphobia. It explores tensions between bi and lesbian women while providing relatable bisexual representation for older queer women. In an interview with Medium, Bortoli says "I think it’s more impactful to have people reflect on complicated issues while they are laughing."

The series has already gained a following from the festival circuit (they were recently announced as an official selection for ClexaCon and SXSW), and after its first season, Bortoli won best directing at the 2018 International Online Web Fest.

Bortoli hopes that "Queering can help change the conversation regarding LGBTQ+ characters in media."

Watch the first episode of Queering in the video below!