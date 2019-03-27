Witches Fight Terrorists in Freeform's New Series Motherland: Fort Salem

From the creator of Claws, Eliot Laurence, and executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Kevin Messick comes a spooky new series on Freeform.

"Set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution nearly 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country, Motherland: Fort Salem follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into early deployment," reads Freeform's press release. "In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with the more dominant women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are familiar to our world—but with supernatural tactics and weapons."

Ashley Nicole Williams leads the series as Abigail Bellweather, "a driven and courageous witch who is excited to join the ranks of the witches’ army." Motherland also stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem's opening title scene below!