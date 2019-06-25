The L Word: Generation Q Announces New Main Characters, Actors

Who will be joining Bette, Shane, and Alice this fall?

Information about the upcoming revival of The L Word continues to trickle in, and we continue to eagerly lap it up like the thirsty fans we are.

Now, we’ve got info on the new main cast of characters joining our old faves on the east side of LA this fall.

According to Variety, the new series regular roles will be played by Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, and Rosanny Zayas.

They will be joining the previously announced returning cast: Jennifer Beals (Bette), Katherine Moennig (Shane), and Leisha Hailey (Alice).

We’ve already briefly met Mandi and Sheng’s characters in a sneak peek script page shared with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. They will be playing Dani Nùñez, a “powerful and calculating PR executive” with a conscience, and Micah Lee, a trans professor “forced to confront his fear of vulnerability.”

Meanwhile, Toboni will be taking on the role of Sarah Finley, an “assistant who struggles to reconcile her sexual orientation with her religious upbringing,” and Zayas will be playing Sophie Suarez, a guarded but generous TV producer.

While The L Word: Generation Q is still being executive produced by the original creator, Ilene Chaiken, the showrunning duties have been taken over by Marja-Lewis Ryan. Ryan previously shared with EW her excitement to get to revisit a world that meant so much to young queer women a decade ago.

“Getting the chance to write where their lives would be in 10 years, there’s this element of fan fiction that I got to fulfill — and the other writers in the room did, too,” she said.

She also explained that she wanted to make the show more inclusive than the original was, hence including a trans male character (played by an actual trans guy this time) in the main cast — though some fans have already expressed concerns that the show might yet again be excluding trans women from its narrative.

But ultimately we’ll have to wait and see how everything comes together — what other new characters will be popping up, what familiar faces might be returning, and…what happened to Jenny? Truly if that goes unanswered, why even do a revival?

The L Word: Generation Q will premiere on Showtime sometime this fall.