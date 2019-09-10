All 50 Sex Scenes on 'Orange Is the New Black' Ranked!

Well, really, they did it. 50 times, over the course of seven seasons. And while we started this ranking back when Orange Is the New Black was a little more frivolously sexy and a little less viscerally emotional, we simply must complete our comprehensive ranking of every sex scene that graced our Netflix accounts over the years. It's been a wild ride (or, really, 50 of them...), and while we've seen some love affairs strike gold, mostly this list sends us off with a lot of unfulfilled dreams and broken hearts about what could and should have been. In fact, as someone who sobbed through most of season 7 (I mean, at least Danielle Brooks, Karina Arroyave, and Natasha Lyonne are going to get Emmys, right?) it was a little difficult to update this piece knowing what I know now.

But hey, let's remember the good times, right? Or, in the case of the first few slides, the times that happened and that hopefully everyone learned and grew from. Please note, clearly this is an opinion piece, and also there are some spoilers ahead!

Farewell, Orange Is the New Black. You had 50 sex scenes but, more importantly, you had our hearts.