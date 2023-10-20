Our crushes revealed more about us than we realized!
Shutterstock
We weren't sure what it was, but we knew we felt something.
Everyone in the LGBTQ+ community goes through a sexual awakening, and there's usually someone (or a few someone's) who act as a catalyst for them finding there identity.
Here are 17 men who contributed to our gay sexual awakening.
David Hasselhoff
Shutterstock
This daddy could have pulled us out of the water anytime.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Shutterstock
So many of us grew up with him, and we wouldn't have it any other way.
Gaston
He's arrogant and misogynistic with arms we'll never forget and a jawline we won't, either.
Lance Bass
He had the charm, the grin, and the deep voice, and we all knew what was going on behind the scenes before he came out.
That cute boy in gym class
He may have caught you peeking, but can he blame you?
Matt LeBlanc
How you doin? We all wanted him to be more than just a "friend."
David Beckham
From soccer player to model, he is ageless and beautiful.
Ricky Martin
You know you had "Livin' La Vida Loca" on repeat.
Nick Jonas
This one you might have been a little too embarrassed to admit that you loved him and his brothers.
Taye Diggs
He is the epitome of perfection.
Aaron Carter
RIP to this casual boy next door who stole our hearts.
Backstreet Boys
You wanted it that way, and they still light your fire.
Aladdin
He showed us a whole new world.
The varsity football team
This is when you discovered the power of the male butt.
Calvin Klein
Or, to be more specific, their models.
Freddie Prinze Jr.
There's just something so classicly perfect about him.
Nick Jonas (Again)
Just to honor when he went off solo by himself.