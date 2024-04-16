21 Sexy Pics of Diplo That Prove He's The King of Thirst Traps

Entering our “thirsting for Diplo” era!
Diplo has dated singers such as M.I.A. and Katy Perry, models like Jevon King and Chantel Jeffries, and also had kids with Kathryn Lockhart.
Though he has mostly presented as a straight man over the years, Diplo has talked time and time again about his sexual openness and even suggested that “everyone’s a lil gay” during a Reddit AMA in 2014. In the music video for “Então Vai,” which was released in 2018, the DJ also tongue-kissed drag popstar Pabllo Vittar (who identifies as a gay man).
On Tuesday, March 14, a new interview with Diplo was released on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast. In it, the actress got Diplo to confess that he’s “gotten a blowjob from a guy before.” He then labeled himself as “not not gay” and talked about the “sexy” guys that often show on his Instagram and TikTok feeds. While it’s true that Diplo often has a “jokey” tone to most things he says, he’s reaffirmed this kind of sexual fluidity several times in the past – bringing us to the conclusion that this is how he really feels and identifies.
