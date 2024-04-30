30 inspiring quotes for queer women to live by
Every woman has their mottos and mantras that get them through tough times and everyday life. It’s not easy being bold and fierce all the time, but somehow we all make it. Check out some inspirational quotes by queer women and ENBYs who have gone above and beyond to reach their dreams!
"I'm obviously fighting for my community simply because I'm trans, and I have to do that, and I do it because that's my existence. I wake up in the morning, and that is my activism."
“Just because I’m gay, it doesn’t mean I shouldn’t be able to sing at the top of my lungs all over the world and be able to achieve those dreams.”
“I am a strong, black, lesbian woman. Every single time I say it, I feel so much better.”
“A woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful.”
“What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level.”
“I realize that just living my truth of what I am, there’s one less person to fight me in my own head.”
“I do realize the importance of having the bravery to live as who you are and I feel like a lot of people don’t have that bravery. Maybe by me opening my big fat mouth like I usually do and stepping up and owning who I am, maybe it might inspire somebody else to do the same.”
“I’m living by example by continuing on with my career and having a full, rich life, and I am incidentally gay.”
“I want to make sure that any young person or anyone really who is looking up to me—who sees a glimpse of I am as a person—that they see no shame, that they see pride, and that I’m truly unabashed about the person that I am.”
“Being born gay, black and female is not a revolutionary act. Being proud to be a gay, black female is.”
“The single best thing about coming out of the closet is that nobody can insult you by telling you what you’ve just told them.”
“It takes a little bit of bravery to step out, to be like, okay, I don’t look like anybody else around here. I am making the conscious decision to present myself the way I want to today.”
"I write for those women who do not speak, for those who do not have a voice because they were so terrified, because we are taught to respect fear more than ourselves. We've been taught that silence would save us, but it won't."
"Find out who you are and be that person. That's what your soul was put on this Earth to be. Find that truth, live that truth and everything else will come."
"Sometimes people try to destroy you, precisely because they recognize your power - not because they don't see it, but because they see it and they don't want it to exist."
"Being optimistic is like a muscle that gets stronger with use. Makes it easier when the tough times arrive. You have to change the way you think in order to change the way you feel."
"Sometimes when we are generous in small, barely detectable ways it can change someone else's life forever."
"Sometimes in life you don't always feel like a winner, but that doesn't mean you're not a winner."
"I think trans women, and trans people in general, show everyone that you can define what it means to be a man or woman on your own terms. A lot of what feminism is about is moving outside of roles and moving outside of expectations of who and what you're supposed to be to live a more authentic life."
"To not have any hope is where things start to get really bleak. Things are possible. The impossible can be possible."
"So many people are concerned with being the perfect 'something.' Whether it's the perfect singer, the perfect sexy girl, or the perfect feminist. I don't want to be the perfect anything."
"If you feel like there's something out there that you're supposed to be doing, if you have a passion for it, then stop wishing and just do it."
"I think that it’s important to remember that intelligence and confidence are two of the most beautiful attributes a person can have. But its very important to also remember that compassion, generosity, and humility are their counterparts, and without them intelligence and confidence simply become arrogance."
"I will not have my life narrowed down. I will not bow down to somebody else's whim or to someone else's ignorance."
"When I use the enemy's language to hold onto my strength as a Mohawk lesbian writer, I use it as my own instrument of power in this long, long battle against racism."
"There's girls that grew up like me and even worse, and they need to know that there is someone out there that can give them hope with my music. It's about inspiring people and helping people."
"For femmes, that evolving feminist thought reacquainted us with something we kind of knew already: men and women might mistake us for “just girls” when they see our makeup and fashions, but we were/are actually guerrilla warriors, fighting undercover in the war to save women from the continuing campaign to make us irrelevant fluff."
"I'm just someone who cannot fake it. I can only do something with my full heart invested or just not do it at all."
"I know it sounds new age-y, but what I've truly come up with is that you really need to trust that you're on your own path, as long as you stay true to it and you show up, which is 99% of it."
"I'm a woman. That means I break hard. And mend like a motherfucker; all sexy and full of heartbreakingly beautiful scars."
A black trans queer feminist media maven. A proponent of all things equality.
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.
