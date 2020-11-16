Alyson Hannigan Says Buffy Should've Dated Willow

Buffy the Vampre Slayer star Alyson Hannigan took to Twitter last week to spread the good bisexual gospel, saying that she thinks her character on the show, Willow, should’ve dated Buffy, and we are having it!!

After Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams tweeted out her opinions on the dating life of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, cast members of the groundbreaking show started offering their own opinions. "To be fair," Abrams tweeted on November 9, "Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power."

While some of us are over here talking about how Angel was an adult man creeping on a teen girl (by his own admission), a lot of fans, and people from the show, chimed in to agree. Even show creator Joss Whedon himself tweeted that he agreed.

But we really want to focus on True Gay Ally Alyson Hannigan, who tweeted out the perfect tweet: "Actually, Buffy should have dated Willow." WE COULD NOT AGREE MORE!

Hannigan played the beloved lesbian witch Willow on Buffy, one of the slayer’s best friends and strongest allies. Her relationship with fellow witch Tara (Amber Benson) was the first ongoing, committed same-sex relationship on a TV show.

Fans of the series know that Buffy had some WILD bisexual energy going on, especially with her rival/best frenemy Faith. But I know you Buffy/Willow shippers are out there too, and you are getting FED right now.

Fans of the comic even know that Buffy was confirmed to be bi back in a 2008 comic book written by Whedon when she slept with fellow slayer Satsu.

The world can always use more bisexual vampire slayer representation. Thank you Alyson Hannigan for doing your part.