One Day at a Time Is Getting an Animated Special!

Ever since the ongoing global pandemic literally caused the world to come to a stand-still, we've been seriously lacking some new material from some of our fave LGBTQ+ series, like the queer AF sitcom One Day at a Time. But thanks to the gay TV gods (and Pop TV), it looks like we're going to be blessed with some new ODAAT stuff in the near future—this time in the form of an animated special!

Entitled "The Politics Episode," the special animated episode will "center around Penelope’s conservative cousin Estrellita (Melissa Fumero), Tia Mirtha (Gloria Estefan), and Tio Juanito (Lin-Manuel Miranda) coming to visit and with the impending election, they won’t be able to avoid fighting over politics," according to the official description.

Fighting over politics with family is something we can all pretty much relate to, especially during difficult, trying times like these...but knowing the show, it'll all be done in the most hilarious way!

"The Politics Episode" premieres Tuesday, June 16 at 9:30pm on Pop TV! Watch a clip from the One Day at a Time animated special in the video below!