One Day At a Time Has Been Saved From Cancellation!

After months of uncertainty about the fate of One Day At a Time, the beloved, LGBTQ-inclusive show has officially been saved from cancellation!

According to a report by Vulture, Pop TV (the CBS-owned network that brought queer Canadian comedy Schitt's Creek to the states) has green-lit a fourth season of the series, with 13 episodes set to premiere sometime in 2020.

After three seasons on Netflix, the streaming giant originally cancelled the series back in March of this year, breaking the collective hearts of fans who loved the series for its queer Latinx representation.

A new version of the classic '80s show with the same name, One Day at a Time follows the life and struggles of a Cuban-American family and is notable for being super inclusive. One of the show's main characters is a lesbian teen named Elena (played by Isabella Gomez), and during the show's original three season run, ODAAT featured an emotional coming out story and a non-binary love interest for Elena named Syd (played by Sheridan Pierce).

It's a Pride Month miracle!