Naya Rivera's Body Has Officially Been Recovered

The Glee alum first went missing last week. She was 33-years-old.

After days of searching, Naya Rivera's body has been found. Rivera had gone missing last week after renting a pontoon boat and going out onto a California lake with her four-year-old son. The son was found sleeping unattended on the boat hours later.

Rivera, who notably played lesbian character Santana Lopez on Glee, had posted to Instagram before her disappearance "Just the two of us," as a caption to an image featuring her and her child.

Since she went missing, the authorities, as well as the local community, pitched in to search the surrounding area. Authorities had said the celebrity was assumed dead. In addition to the local community, Rivera's father and ex had joined the recovery mission. Today a body was found in that search. TMZ reports that law enforcement source have confirmed it is Rivera.

Rivera's was 33 at the time of her death.

In addition to Glee, Rivera worked on projects like CSI: Miami, The Bernie Mac Show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Smart Guy, and Baywatch. On Glee, the character of Lopez was a teenage lesbian, who was beloved by the fandom. Rivera is thought to have been bisexual given an exchange she had on The View in 2015.

At the time, Rosie O'Donnell referring to a recently published study said "New Research found that women who are bisexual are more likely to suffer mental health problems than lesbians."

"You know what Rosie, no wonder I'm crazy," Rivera responded. Some understood this to be a comment on Rivera's own sexuality.