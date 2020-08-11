Zoë Kravitz Perfectly Called Out Hulu's Diversity Problem

If you ask us how we're doing, we're probably going to tell you that we're still sad AF about the cancellation of High Fidelity, Hulu's queer-inclusive dramedy series starring Zoë Kravitz, David H. Holmes, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

The show (a TV remake of the 2000 film of the same name), followed the misadventures of a record shop owner named Rob (Zoë Kravitz) who is down on her luck when it comes to her love life. Rob's relationships with men and women were prominently featured in the series, and one of Rob's best friends, a supporting character named Simon (David H. Holmes), was also openly gay and even got his own dedicated episode about his own rollercoaster love life. High Fidelity also featured plenty of characters of color, including Rob's other hilarious, scene-stealing best friend and coworker Cherise (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), and Rob's main love interest Mac (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

Despite the diversity and inclusiveness in the series, Hulu decided to ax High Fidelity earlier this year after only one season, causing many fans (myself included) to spiral into devastation.

Though the show was canceled way too soon, Zoë still expressed thankfulness to the cast and crew for the experience and showed them all love on her Instagram account.

When Zoë's friend (one of our all-time fave queer actresses ever!), Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson, expressed how much she will miss High Fidelity in the comments of Zoë' Insta post, she had a few (amazing) choice words for Hulu.

"It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh, wait," Zoë replied to Tessa's comment.

Couldn't have said it any better ourselves!

Like our friends at The Mary Sue pointed out, Hulu has a serious lack of diversity when it comes to their content, and Four Weddings and a Funeral and Kerry Washington's Little Fires Everywhere are the streaming platform's only other original series with Black women leads, so Zoë was definitely in the right to call them out.

Relive the queer greatness of first (and sadly, the only) season of High Fidelity, which is currently streaming on Hulu.