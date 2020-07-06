Tessa Thompson Wants Valkyrie to 'Push the Bounds' of LGBTQ Visibility

"There’s so many cool queer characters in the comic books, and they should have a place on screen."

In Variety's latest Actors on Actors interview, Tessa Thompson and Ramy Youssef have a frank discussion on race and representation in Hollywood.

Thompson, who is attracted to men and women, reflects on Afrofuturism with her role in HBO's Westworld, as well as the importance of and dire need for queer representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what she hopes to accomplish as Valkyrie. The character first appeared in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 and fans are impatiently waiting for an explicit mention of her sexuality on screen.

"The truth is these movies travel globally in such huge ways, and if you can represent people that are of color, if you can represent people with disabilities, if you can represent the LGBTQIA community inside of these films, it’s a pretty big deal," Thompson said. "I think it’s really important for everybody, but for young people especially, to be able to show up to those movies and see projections of themselves. So I’m really excited that we’re able to continue to push the bounds of that and that I’m able to do that with Valkyrie. Because there’s so many cool queer characters in the comic books, and they should have a place on screen."

We are so ready for this representation! We just hope Marvel gives it the green light!