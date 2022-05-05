Netflix’s Lesbian Vampire Drama ‘First Kill’ Is Nigh! Take a Peek...

A new LGBTQ+ series is on its way to Netflix – and this one has a bite.

"When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for."

Season one will have eight, sixty-minute episodes. Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise, Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings, Jr., and Jason R. Moore also star.

First Kill premieres June 10 on Netflix. Scroll down for your first look: