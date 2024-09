This is the Season of Roan, loves, and we’re lucky to live in it!



From her fierce red carpet entrance—not to mention her fiercer clapback to a photographer—to her blazing performance at Wednesday’s MTV's VMA Awards, Chappell Roan didn’t just make a splash, she caused a tidal wave. And the cherry on top? When she stepped up to accept the award for Best New Artist, she dedicated it to her beloved queer community.

It was an exclamation point on a night that was nothing short of a crowning achievement for Roan, who has embraced her identity with the kind of unapologetic boldness a gal like me only dreamt of at her age.

But the looks were the gag of the century, and I’m still recovering.

Chappell Roan at the 2024 VMAs Red Carpet Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV Not content with just showing up, Roan arrived—not just on the VMA’s red carpet, but her own. Draped in a grey-and-black floor-length gown by Y/Project, layered beneath a green cape, and accessorized with a sword, cuffs, and some deadly nails, Roan served medieval regality like no one else.

Once again, she defended her sartorial kingdom, ruling the night’s fashion game from her high castle. Roan gave us Joan of Arc realness, but on her terms. She took the stage to perform “Good Luck Babe” in full-on medieval armor. And in true “shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling” fashion, she shot a flaming arrow from a crossbow to her makeshift castle on the stage while dancers decked out in their suits of armor spun around her wielding swords. The performance was practically a medieval fantasy come to life, with Roan firmly at the center of the blazing trails. Figuratively and literally.

A fiery performance: Chappell Roan performing "Good Luck Babe" at the 2024 MTV's VMA Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV For her final look of the evening, Roan slipped into a hooded chainmail dress from Paco Rabanne’s Spring/Summer 2024, accepting her award bedecked like a queer 'Maid of Orleans' reborn for the 21st century. It was bold. It was during. And above all, it was a powerful nod to the past and the future: a reminder that queer warriors have always existed, from the battlefield to the theater stage. While many commentators were quick to draw comparisons to Joan of Arc—and rightfully so—there’s another historical figure that came to mind for me. Picture this: a 17th-century opera singer who swung swords, defied norms by wearing men’s clothing, and was known for her romantic escapades with both men and women. Julie d’Aubigny was the original swashbuckling diva. And though Roan hasn’t confirmed that her looks were a direct homage to d’Aubigny, I’m willing to bet that if she could time travel, Julie would be her bestie. So let’s take a little trip back in time, shall we? Julie d’Aubigny, or La Maupin as she was sometimes called, lived in a world that didn’t know what to do with a woman like her. Born in 1673 to a minor noble, Julie’s father ensured she got an education usually reserved for men—fencing lessons included. And thus began her legend.