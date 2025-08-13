MAGA queens Laura Loomer & Marjorie Taylor Greene go nuclear on one another in brutal war of words

MAGA firebrand and racist conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer and Trump devotee Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s years-long fight has picked up again, but this time the two women are going full scorched earth while the internet sits back and watches.
It’s hard to tell when the women’s feud actually began, especially since they mostly fight on X (formerly Twitter) and are both prolific posters, but while they share a love of President Donald Trump and his MAGA ideology, their battle of wills quickly turned nasty.
After Loomer posted about what a disgrace it was that the Army presented a Medal of Honor to Retired U.S. Army Capt. Florent Groberg instead of “a Republican and US born soldier,” Greene called her out for having “ZERO respect or reverence for even the most heroic people in America.”
At some point, Loomer blocked Greene on X, who posted a screenshot of the block notification, and then the gloves came off, and in classic Loomer style, she started flooding the social media site with post after post calling out Greene.
But instead of well-reasoned critiques, the barbs were decidedly nasty and overwhelmingly misogynistic.
Loomer accused Greene of funneling government money to her own daughter and went full nuclear, calling her a “Fake Christian Jezebel,” a “harlot,” a lying fake Christian whore,” “a white trash hick,” a "loud mouthed bitch,” and posted over and over again calling out Greene for her alleged affair.
The rant started on Monday, when she posted things like Greene “ruined her marriage when she got to Congress because she can’t keep her mouth or her legs closed,” and wrote that the congresswoman was “on her knees all night. And it’s not for praying.”
Loomer didn’t stop, also writing, “How do you call yourself a Christian when you’re wearing a cross while getting bent over backwards inside the gym by every man who isn’t your husband?”
Greene called Loomer out for being “a coward” and wrote that “she psychotically turns on everyone” and is "the most unstable person and worst liability to ever walk in the Oval Office.”
The hateful back and forth seems to stem from two things: Loomer thinking MTG is a sell-out who doesn’t support Trump and who is using her role in Congress to line her own pockets and Greene calling Loomer out for being a MIGA (in case you’re not terminally online like these two rivals, that stands for Make Israel Great Again). The two have been arguing about the U.S.’s support of Israel since Loomer is Jewish and an outspoken supporter of Israel, while Greene has broken with the Republican Party and begun referring to the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestine as a “genocide” and has called on the U.S. to stop sending money and arms to the country.
Loomer, on the other hand, wants the Trump administration to crack down on pro-Palestinian protests and call anyone speaking out against the Israeli government antisemitic.
As of August 13, Loomer is still on the attack, reposting a Mediate article about Greene sending campaign funds to her daughter, writing, “I don’t ever want to hear anyone in the GOP again criticize the left for using campaign funds to pay their kids if Marge gets a pass.”
The two women going for the jugular on such a public platform is an odd choice, especially when they have both already blown through so much political capital. Loomer used to have the ear of the president, even accompanying him on the campaign trail before she got pushed aside when her overt racism was exposed, and Greene used to be one of Trump’s most ardent supporters, but she’s since been condemned by a growing number of Republicans and largely ignored by Trump.
Who knows where it will all end, but the fight seems to be continuing on, and people on social media are laughing at how ridiculous it is!