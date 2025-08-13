MAGA queens Laura Loomer & Marjorie Taylor Greene go nuclear on one another in brutal war of words

MAGA firebrand and racist conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer and Trump devotee Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s years-long fight has picked up again, but this time the two women are going full scorched earth while the internet sits back and watches.

It’s hard to tell when the women’s feud actually began, especially since they mostly fight on X (formerly Twitter) and are both prolific posters, but while they share a love of President Donald Trump and his MAGA ideology, their battle of wills quickly turned nasty.

After Loomer posted about what a disgrace it was that the Army presented a Medal of Honor to Retired U.S. Army Capt. Florent Groberg instead of “a Republican and US born soldier,” Greene called her out for having “ZERO respect or reverence for even the most heroic people in America.”

At some point, Loomer blocked Greene on X, who posted a screenshot of the block notification, and then the gloves came off, and in classic Loomer style, she started flooding the social media site with post after post calling out Greene.

But instead of well-reasoned critiques, the barbs were decidedly nasty and overwhelmingly misogynistic. Loomer accused Greene of funneling government money to her own daughter and went full nuclear, calling her a “Fake Christian Jezebel,” a “harlot,” a lying fake Christian whore,” “a white trash hick,” a "loud mouthed bitch,” and posted over and over again calling out Greene for her alleged affair.

The rant started on Monday , when she posted things like Greene “ruined her marriage when she got to Congress because she can’t keep her mouth or her legs closed,” and wrote that the congresswoman was “on her knees all night. And it’s not for praying.” Loomer didn’t stop, also writing, “How do you call yourself a Christian when you’re wearing a cross while getting bent over backwards inside the gym by every man who isn’t your husband?”