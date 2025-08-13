AJ & Britney survived ‘The Ultimatum,’ but say the real story never made it to Netflix

If you watched The Ultimatum: Queer Love season two, you know it ate and left no crumbs.

The sapphic spinoff of Netflix’s high-stakes relationship experiment split up six queer couples and paired them with new “trial wives” for three chaotic weeks before reuniting them to make the big decision: marry or move on. And while many cast members caught heat for messy behavior (hi, Dayna), one couple shocked everyone by surviving the chaos and getting engaged: AJ and Britney.

Britney came into the show issuing the ultimatum, while AJ—charismatic, flirt-forward, and emotionally evasive—became one of the season’s most divisive figures. But in a surprise twist, AJ’s connection with her trial wife, Marie, didn’t pull her away. Instead, it gave her clarity, and by the finale, she was ready to put a ring on Britney’s finger.

Now, weeks after the dramatic reunion aired, the couple is speaking out—and they have notes.

“I would be crying by the bathroom. My partner is over there, and we’re exes right now,” Britney said in an interview with PinkNews . “The edit shows [that] I don’t care, I’m just here having a good time… We would have people take us away so that they could reset, or something… I would be crying in the bathroom.”

The show portrayed AJ as a smooth-talking flirt who connected easily with multiple cast members. While she didn’t deny that, she also told PinkNews the show focused almost entirely on her dates, not on the moments where she wrestled with what she really wanted.

“I feel like I resonated with a few people,” she said, but noted that production would occasionally encourage them to revisit specific conversations or steer away from discussing their original partners, despite how central those relationships were to the show’s premise.

“They had to get us to stop talking about our exes so much,” AJ claimed.

Britney agreed, noting the hours of unseen footage that didn’t make it into the final episodes: “We filmed for five days a week, a minimum of 10 hours a day. So, I mean, there’s a lot cut out.”

While they’re still together, the couple’s frustration highlights the gap between what was filmed and what viewers actually saw. The love is real. The edit? The jury is out.

Stream both seasons of The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Netflix.