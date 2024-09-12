From panels to pillow talk, how to have fun (and keep it professional) at work conferences

Shutterstock Creative
It’s that time of the year again — conference season!
One thing I know about work conferences is that when there’s all work and no play, we get some very dull folks. And in between the libations and partying after sessions, there’s time for some casual play.
And for some, they play even harder.
In the spirit of conference season, let me provide you with a list of things to do and avoid before your next conference.
Do: make out with someone at the same conference
Shutterstock Creative
Is it not a pride of passage? But seriously, making out with someone at the conference is more than just exchanging saliva; it’s exchanging business cards. There’s no better icebreaker or networking opportunity than kissing lips…and more if the opportunity arises. And be sure to ask for a reference!
Don’t: sleep with someone at the same hotel
Shutterstock Creative
Sleeping with someone at the same hotel can be a bit problematic, especially when coworkers —and, potentially, your boss—are in attendance. But if you do, be "very demure, very mindful" if you’re hooking up with someone at the same venue.
Do: make out with someone local
Shutterstock Creative
If making out with someone at the conference may feel odd, try the “local cuisine” as my late aunt would say. Sometimes, brief lovers of the local variety can provide you with better recommendations than Travelocity!
Don’t: Go over to their place
Shutterstock Creative
At the very least, I want you to please trust your instincts. If things are going well and you decide to take it to the(ir) bedroom, share your location with a friend or colleague. You can never be too cautious when meeting new, especially in an unfamiliar city.
Do: Make sure your phone is completely charged
Shutterstock Creative
I’ve never been more embarrassed to ask a hookup if I could charge my phone after. So please make sure your phone is fully charged or you have a portable charger.
Don’t: be weird about coworkers using the apps
Shutterstock Creative
Coworkers need some loving too, babes. And it’s never our business to joke or tease about them using dating apps while out and about at a conference.
Do: be mindful of your safety
Shutterstock Creative
You may need to learn the safest routes, local neighborhoods, or potential risks at a work conference. Be mindful of your surroundings, and read up on any laws in the locality regarding LGBTQ+ rights should your conference take you to a city, state, or country that may not be entirely welcoming.
Don’t: get too drunk in front of coworkers
Shutterstock Creative
Who doesn’t love getting loose after a long day?! While there are times we can enjoy letting our hair down and letting go in front of close coworkers, try not to get too intoxicated in front of them. (But I won’t tell if we’re out drinking!)
Do: try the food menu at the Abbey
Nikki Aye for Pride.com
If you’re in Los Angeles, I highly recommend stopping at The Abbey in West Hollywood—not just for drinks but also for the food! (I highly recommend the Animal Burger!)
Don’t: be rude to staff and security
Shutterstock Creative
No one cares if you've met the owner or manager. Respect is always in style, even more so when traveling for a conference. So, please, be kind and tip your bartenders, go-go dancers, and other staffers who help create a fabulous night out.
Do: try to get out to WeHo
Kit Leong/Shutterstock
Beyond The Abbey, there are many bars and restaurants to visit in West Hollywood. Be sure to walk around and try out the other spots!
Don’t: travel when it’s hot as hell
Shutterstock Creative
The last thing you don’t want to do is have your makeup sliding down your face and into puddles on your shirt and pants. But if you have to, bring your setting and fixing sprays for on-the-go touchups.
Do: peruse the hallways
Edy waluyo nugroho/Shutterstock
Because you never know who you’ll strike up a conversation with! Make time to sit outside of sessions to chat with attendees, take care of some work, or observe the people walking to and fro.
Don’t: ask for a reference while flirting with people
Shutterstock Creative
I’ve seen it once, and I know I’ll see it again, but leave the flirtatious oeuvres in the hotel room when you’re trying to get a reference for an opportunity. Because the last thing you need is for that reference to be denied after flirting with someone else in the same room/bar.
Do: have fun
Nikki Aye for Pride.com
In our ever-so-remote workplace, conferences can sometimes be one of the few places to meet your virtual coworkers. So, in the words of a wacky cartoon character with a magical vehicle, make sure to have fun, make mistakes, and get messy —- in moderation, of course.
Arranged by Nikki Aye for Pride.com.
Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com.
Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ and Allied community. Visit pride.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at [email protected]. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists and editors, and do not directly represent the views of PRIDE.com or our parent company, equalpride.