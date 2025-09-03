Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd are one step closer to being on the same team & fans are spiraling

After losing to the Minnesota Lynx, the Dallas Wings have clinched their record for having the worst combined record in the WNBA two seasons in a row, and a shot of getting Paige Bueckers and her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, on the same team again.

No one likes losing, but for the Wings, their eighth straight loss in a row clinched the team’s position in the 2026 draft, which will position them to scoop up Fudd, after choosing Bueckers as the No.1 draft pick earlier this year.

Bueckers and Fudd announced their relationship earlier this year after years of speculation from fans who are now dying to see the former UConn teammates join forces on the court again for the Dallas Wings.

See on Instagram Pazzi fans may finally get their wish as the team’s record has mathematically eliminated the Wings from playoff contention and put them in the top three of the 2026 WNBA Draft which gives them a good chance of scooping up Fudd if they end up getting the No.1 draft pick. According to Sports Illustrated, Fudd and UCLA center Lauren Betts are both going to be top picks next year, and “While picking Fudd would give Dallas its backcourt of the future with chemistry galore, it may be wise to take a player like Betts, who could be a superstar in the frontcourt that could really help Bueckers out.”

But regardless of whether picking up Fudd would improve the Wings’ win/loss ratio, Pazzi stans are dying to see the couple take to the court together again, after a basketball season playing on different teams. One fan mimicked the draft announcers, posting, "With the first pick in the 2026 WNBA draft, the Dallas Wings select…..Azzi Fudd, University of Connecticut.”

Another person wrote on X, “me going to tweet 'AZZI FUDD YOU ARE A DALLAS WING’ everytime the wings lose.”

While other fans of the lovebirds are posting as though Fudd becoming a Wings player is a foregone conclusion, writing, “paige bueckers and azzi fudd… your future dallas wings backcourt” and “azzi fudd you’re a dallas wings.”