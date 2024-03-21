Reflecting on the contributions of queer women this Women’s History Month​

Encyclopedia Britannica; Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images; Diana Davies/The New York Public Library, Manuscripts and Archives Division
Throughout history, queer women have played pivotal roles in shaping culture and society while challenging norms. Their stories, often overshadowed or omitted from mainstream narratives, especially the legacies of BIPOC and trans history makers, are essential to understanding human history's diverse and rich tapestry. This Women’s History Month, we celebrate the contributions of these trailblazing women by reflecting on the progress we’ve made and committing to addressing the challenges we still face. After all, our critical work in this movement toward equality is ongoing.
Marsha P. Johnson: The Mother of the LGBTQ+ Movement
Marsha P. Johnson, an African American transgender revolutionary, is pivotal in LGBTQ+ history. A key participant in the Stonewall riots of 1969, Johnson co-founded the Gay Liberation Front and later the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR) with Sylvia Rivera. Despite facing immense discrimination and violence, Johnson fearlessly advocated for transgender rights and became a mother figure to many within the LGBTQ+ community. Her impact endures through the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, which is dedicated to advocating for the rights of Black transgender people. You can also celebrate her legacy by visiting the Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Brooklyn, NY — an 11-acre public space with playgrounds, interpretive panels that chronicle Johnson’s life, and a floral gateway inscribed with the motto that inspired her middle initial: “Pay it no mind.”
Sylvia Rivera: Advocate for All Queer and Trans People
Sylvia Rivera, a Latina transgender activist, co-founded STAR alongside Marsha P. Johnson. Rivera's advocacy extended beyond transgender rights, encompassing the broader LGBTQ+ spectrum. Having experienced homelessness as a young child, she faced adversity but helped develop a strong network of activists in New York City and remained resilient in her fight for justice. Rivera's legacy inspires contemporary activists, emphasizing the intersectionality of queer struggles and the need for inclusivity within the LGBTQ+ community.
Audre Lorde: The Warrior Poet and Advocate
Audre Lorde, a Caribbean-American lesbian poet, essayist, and feminist, left an indelible mark on the intersection of race, gender, and sexuality. As a mother and fierce advocate for marginalized communities, Lorde's work, such as "Zami: A New Spelling of My Name," challenged societal norms and contributed to the emergence of intersectional feminism. Lorde's writings resonate with readers worldwide, encouraging individuals to embrace their unique identities while fighting against oppression.
Chavela Vargas: The Rebel Songstress
Chavela Vargas, a Mexican singer and lesbian icon, defied gender expectations in the machismo-driven world of ranchera music. Vargas openly expressed her love for women and challenged traditional norms in her personal and professional life. Since she was a child, Vargas dressed in masculine clothing — a decision that would eventually become part of her identity as an artist and shape her gender performativity. Her fearless authenticity paved the way for queer artists, demonstrating the power of self-expression in the face of societal constraints.
Jan Morris: Trailblazing Journalist and Author
Jan Morris was a pioneering transgender journalist and author who broke barriers in the mid-20th century. She wrote several books on travel but famously rejected the label of “travel writer,” asserting that her work explores a location’s “effect upon [her] own sensibility.” As a parent, Morris provided a role model for future generations of trans individuals who dream of forming their own families. Her memoir, "Conundrum," candidly explores her gender transition, contributing to a broader understanding of transgender experiences. Morris' courage and literary contributions have enriched the discourse on gender identity and acceptance.
bell hooks: Revolutionary Writer and Theorist
bell hooks, born Gloria Jean Watkins, was an American author, educator, theorist, and feminist scholar who revolutionized contemporary notions of systemic oppression. She occasionally described herself as “queer-pas-gay,” translating from French as “queer, not gay.” In a 2014 discussion at The New School, hooks explained that “queer” felt like a more authentic label because it did not necessarily imply sexuality (though this could be part of it) but rather “the self that is at odds with everything around it.” Her ideas on intersectional justice and love ethics continue to inspire innovative and thoughtful approaches to equality, relationships, and parenthood.
Yasmin Finney: A Modern Trailblazer for Trans Youth
Yasmin Finney rose to prominence as an actress and advocate for transgender youth. She first developed a following on TikTok, where she shared her experiences growing up Black and trans in Britain, promoting acceptance and understanding for transgender individuals. She then went on to star in Netflix’s Hearstopper, a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama packed with emotional vulnerability and queer joy. She also appeared in BBC’s Doctor Who as Rose Noble, the show’s first transgender character. Finney’s been nominated for several awards over the past two years, aptly winning “On Screen Trailblazer” at the Gay Times Honours and “Breakthrough Actress” at the Soho House Awards.
Niecy Nash-Betts: Breaking Barriers in Entertainment
Niecy Nash-Betts, an American actress and television host, is best known for her performances in hit shows like Claws, When They See Us, and Never Have I Ever. However, after publicly announcing her marriage to singer Jessica Betts in an Instagram post in 2020, she was thrust into a new type of exposure. She uses her visibility to challenge preconceived ideas about what it means to identify as LGBTQ+, inspiring others to listen to their hearts and stay true to themselves. “I was never in a closet to come out of. I just loved who I loved until I didn’t,” Nash-Betts stated in an interview with Family Equality. Nash-Betts and her partner can often be found on TikTok, making music and participating in trends with their children. They were also the first queer couple to appear on the cover of Essence, and earlier this year, Nash-Betts won her first Emmy for her performance in Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Victoria Monét: “Mama” of Modern Music
Victoria Monét, publicly out as bisexual since 2018, has been on the music scene for over a decade, writing her R&B tracks and co-writing songs for some of this generation’s biggest stars. She’s the mastermind behind countless hits for artists like Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Chloe x Halle. Monét finally got her flowers this year when she took home three Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album for her debut record Jaguar II. On top of everything, she is a mother to three-year-old Hazel. Motherhood inspired most of her recent songwriting, including her single “On My Mama” — a soulful anthem about looking your best, feeling your best, and celebrating your inner strength and confidence (qualities Monét attributes to her mama).
Queer women have endlessly shaped the course of history through their resilience, activism, and artistry. Their contributions are promising reminders — evidence that we can and will overcome every obstacle thrown our way. By defying societal expectations and challenging norms, these women have paved the way for greater acceptance and understanding of the LGBTQ+ community. Let us honor their legacies by inspiring future generations to continue the movement toward justice.
Understanding and embracing our shared history can help us achieve a more inclusive and accepting future for all.
Jaymes Black is the President & CEO of Family Equality, the nation’s leading advocacy group advancing equality for LGBTQ+ families. Learn more about them at familyequality.org.
Have an inspiring personal story to tell? Want to share an opinion on an issue? Visit pride.com/submit to learn more.
