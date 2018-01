13 Things Only Femmes Understand

Femme is fabulous. We have an intrinsic glamour and nurturing energy and are natural goddesses. And we always look on point. That being said, sometimes being femme comes with its annoyances. Get ready to deal with everyone assuming you’re straight and sleeping less than the rest of the world due to an elaborate nighttime beauty routine. But it’s totally worth it.

Here are 13 things only femmes understand!