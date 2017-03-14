This Canadian Actress' Speech About Queer Representation Is So Important

"This is for all my fans who feel like they don't belong," Natasha Negovanlis said at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Meet Natasha Negovanlis. Last weekend, she accepted the Fan's Choice Award at the 2017 Candian Screen Awards.

Don't know her? Well, you should.

Natasha stars in a broody lesbian supernatural webseries called Carmilla, which has racked up almost 19 million views on YouTube and has a huge following among queer women.

She also made her big screen debut in last year's Almost Adults, an off-beat indie movie that premiered at the 2016 Inside Out LGBT film festival in Toronto, Canada.

Her stellar performances and her popularity among internet fangirls earned her the Fans Choice Award at this year's CSAs. Excitement and shock was etched onto her face as she walked on stage to accept the honor.

After thanking her fans, she used her speech to acknowledge the importance of queer representation in media.

And took a stand for the outsiders of the world.

Her fans loved every second of it.

@natvanlis Our award winning actress! Thank you for giving us queer, nerds a voice and inspiring us everyday to be who we want to be — La Vie Bohème (@closet_case_) March 13, 2017

- queer actress playing queer character

- mentions need for rep in speech

- dedicates award to fans who feel alone@natvanlis, did that. — chlo (@smoothxsundance) March 13, 2017

Thank you for giving us a voice. I am so proud to be Canadian and part of an industry revolutionizing the way we consume our stories. https://t.co/dhHsy6IPyq — Natasha Negovanlis (@natvanlis) March 13, 2017

It's exciting to see queer actresses be recognized and awarded for their hard work, especially one as humble and inspiring as Natasha.

This is for all of you weirdos. This is for my community. This is for everyone no matter where they come from or who they are. Thank you. — Natasha Negovanlis (@natvanlis) March 13, 2017

Watch Natasha's full speech in the video below.