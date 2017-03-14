This Canadian Actress' Speech About Queer Representation Is So Important

ewan-mcgregor-gay-character-beauty-and-the-beast-the-late-show
Ewan McGregor Has Choice Words for Homophobes Hating on 'Beauty and the Beast'
"This is for all my fans who feel like they don't belong," Natasha Negovanlis said at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
March 14 2017 2:59 PM EDT
Meet Natasha Negovanlis. Last weekend, she accepted the Fan's Choice Award at the 2017 Candian Screen Awards.

Don't know her? Well, you should.

Natasha stars in a broody lesbian supernatural webseries called Carmilla, which has racked up almost 19 million views on YouTube and has a huge following among queer women.

She also made her big screen debut in last year's Almost Adults, an off-beat indie movie that premiered at the 2016 Inside Out LGBT film festival in Toronto, Canada.

Her stellar performances and her popularity among internet fangirls earned her the Fans Choice Award at this year's CSAs. Excitement and shock was etched onto her face as she walked on stage to accept the honor.

After thanking her fans, she used her speech to acknowledge the importance of queer representation in media.

And took a stand for the outsiders of the world.

Her fans loved every second of it.

It's exciting to see queer actresses be recognized and awarded for their hard work, especially one as humble and inspiring as Natasha.

Watch Natasha's full speech in the video below.

