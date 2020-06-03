Keke Palmer Challenges National Guard to 'March With Us' at LA Protest

The powerful moment from a peaceful protest has gone viral on social media.

Protests have popped up across the world demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, and other Black people who lost their lives at the hands of police violence.

Actress Keke Palmer put her voice and influence to good use during a peaceful protest on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California yesterday, asking members of the National Guard to march with the crowd in solidarity.

"Once 'the looting starts, the shooting starts?'" Palmer says as the video begins, quoting a controversial tweet from Donald Trump that has since been flagged for "glorifying violence."

She continued: "You have a president talking about the Second Amendment as an excuse for people to come out here and use firearms against the people that are protesting. This is the messages we’re seeing."

"I don’t know if you're on social media, because the news don’t tell you everything, but you have to pay attention to what’s going on," the Hustlers star then said. "We have a president that’s trying to incite a race war. And when the borders are closed, we can’t leave. You have people in here that need your help. This is when you and y’all stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you."

"I agree with you," one soldier says.

"So march with us," replies Palmer. "Make history with us, please."

The officers are wary about leaving their designated posts. "I can’t leave this post. I will march through this street with you guys," one says. "I will march from this intersection to that intersection, but I have to patrol this area."

"Patrol?" Palmer repeats. "What is there to patrol, man? March with us. It would send a huge message. Protect us...stand beside us."

The officers decline, dedicated to not leaving their posts, but instead take another protestor's suggestion to kneel.

Palmer shakes her head in disappointment: "I’m at a loss. It’s not enough," she says, just before the video cuts off.

The tweet, posted by NBC News corresponded Gadi Schwartz, currently has over 141,000+ retweets and nearly 400,000+ likes.

"The young woman showed the power of speech and non-violent activism," wrote one commenter. "We need more dialog. Kudos to the guardsmen for taking a risk and doing the right thing."

Others argued whether the guard's response was correct, or if they should have done more to support protestors.

"I think those men handled that absolutely correctly," wrote one person. "They have a job to do, and I could see the struggle on their faces. They are good. And this girl...every single prop I can give today goes to her."

Another user responded to her tweet with criticism. "No. Their job is to protect the people of this country. How can they protect the protesters if they’re more worried about buildings?"

PRIDE applauds Palmer for the bravery it takes to stand up to the National Guard officers, in uniform and holding rifles, and demand change. Even if the outcome wasn't the preferred one, it's starting powerful conversations around the world.