Angeria Paris VanMicheals finally made it to Folsom Street Fair & looked damn good doing it

"Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump's actions ended Joe Biden's inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments. He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande's concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!"

The pop superstar and Wicked actress, who's long supported Democratic politicians, recently shared a post from influencer and activist Matt Bernstein in which he asked Trump voters if their lives have gotten better since he was elected. It's also noteworthy that Grande shared the post via her Instagram Stories, which means that her followers would only be able to view it for 24 hours.

The original post, created by Bernstein and re-shared by Grande, reads:

"It's been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all – has your life gotten better?" the post asks. "Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier?"

"Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?" the Instagram post concludes.

In 2024, Grande endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for president. On the day President Biden announced he was stepping down and not running for a second term, Grande shared Biden's endorsement of Harris on her Instagram.

Grande also shared an Instagram Story revealing that she had voted for Harris in Florida, encouraging her followers to do the same. At the moment, the singer and actress is preparing for the release of Wicked: For Good, the sequel to last year's Oscar-nominated film, Wicked.