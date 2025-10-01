Angeria Paris VanMicheals finally made it to Folsom Street Fair & looked damn good doing it

Back in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, Angeria Paris VanMicheals enthusiastically mentioned wanting to go San Francisco’s legendary Folsom Fair after finding out people have “full on sex” there.
Fans have waited years for her to follow through on the joke, and the prophecy has finally been fulfilled.
“I went to the fair 🎡⛓️💥 #Folsomstreetfair,” Angie wrote on Twitter, alongside a stagnant photo cropped next to a short video recapping her time.
To call the look a serve would be underselling it: red-and-black harness, matching choker, black jockstrap, cap, shades, and sneakers gave us equal parts leatherman fantasy and playful camp.
The clips show her out in the crowd, living her best Folsom life—dancing, twerking, tongue out, and fully leaning into the leather-kink playground that is the fair. It’s a far cry from her Season 14 gowns, but if anyone can switch from sequins to straps with grace, it’s Angie.Fans immediately clocked the full-circle moment. “Your Season 14 wish came true!!” one person wrote, attaching a gif of Anna Faris and Regina Hall chest bumping in Scary Movie
.
Others went straight for the thirst: “Don’t let me catch you in the darkroom,” one commenter teased, to which Angie herself replied, “you just might lol.”
The energy across social media was a mix of pride, awe, and a little bit of lust. “I don’t even know what to say. I’m just so… inspired to let the f**k loose !!!” one fan gushed.
And then, of course, there were the admirers keeping it simple and complimenting the look with well-wishes.