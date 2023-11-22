Scroll To Top

10 LGBTQ+ Books That Should Become TV Shows Or Movies

| 11/22/23
simbernardo

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio