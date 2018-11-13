Céline Dion Just Launched A Gender-Neutral Children’s Clothing Line

In a move completely out of left field, Céline Dion has partnered with fashion designers Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg, the co-founders of the global children's fashion brand NUNUNU, to create a new line of kid’s gender-neutral clothing, CELINUNUNU.

“CELINUNUNU believes that fashion builds concepts deep within our minds and changes thought patterns. It aims to free the forces of creativity and imagination in children, nurturing equality and flexibility of thought that enable kids to fully embrace who they are. It encourages children's choices to be driven by their own true essence. CELINUNUNU instills the concept that everything is possible, equally,” the company said in a press release.

With the launch of the new line came an epic video, which features the Canadian vocalist breaking into a maternity ward to remove the stink of gender manifested in pink/blue clothing and male/female signs on the wall.

When promptly arrested, the singer says, “Easy, I’m Céline Dion,” to which the cop replies, “Yeah girl, and I’m Beyoncé.”