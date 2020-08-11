Megan Thee Stallion Says She Wants a Girlfriend, Describes Her Type

In a new IG Live, the "WAP" rapper said she's "looking for a new girlfriend."

Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B broke the internet on Friday with their raunchy new song "WAP," making fans all over the world fan themselves in heat and sending conservative viewers into chants of boycotts.

But it's another clip that's sending LGBTQ+ fans into a frenzy. On a recent Instagram Live, Megan Thee Stallion told her fans that she's looking for a girlfriend.

"I'm a free agent on the ladies side," said the 25-year-old. "I'm looking for a new girlfriend if anybody trying to be a hot girl. I like little petite tings with tattoos, that's my type."

She goes on to describe her type: "I like Spanish girls with big old asses, petite Black girls and thick Spanish girls."

Stallion has frequently rapped about her sexual exploits with men, so expressing interest in women is a surprise for many.

"SHES FOR THE GIRLSSS!" one Twitter user screamed in response. Another replied with a clip of Stallion shouting, "Real lesbian shit!"

Most of the responses are just girls shooting their shot with Stallion though.

This isn't the first time fans have speculated about the Houston native's sexuality. Stallion is close with openly-queer R&B star Kehlani and the two have several flirtatious photos circulating around the internet, though the extent of their relationship hasn't been publicly clear. And earlier this year, Stallion released her SUGA EP with a banger named "Captain Hook," where she raps, "I be texting with a bi chick/We both freaky, just trying shit."

Stallion hasn't explicitly confirmed or denied the speculations, but there's one thing we know for sure: sexual fluidity is real hot girl shit.