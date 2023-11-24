Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Megan Thee Stallion Is 'Not A Freak Anymore,' Says She's 'Done With The Streets'

Megan Thee Stallion Renounces 'Freak' Status, Says She's 'Done With The Streets'

Megan Thee Stallion
DFree/Shutterstock

The rapper made the proclamation during an Instagram live chat with fans.

rachelkiley

Megan Thee Stallion has declared herself a freak no more.

The rapper went live on Instagram earlier this week, chatting with fans about the Real Housewives franchise, singing along to Paramore, and just having an all around great time. She also joked about people having way too many opinions on her personal life and how she’s perceived.

“It’s like nobody be listening to my music. They be like, ‘Megan Thee Stallion… I cannot believe she likes to have sex. I cannot believe Megan Thee Stallion f—ks,’” she said, laughing.

However, Megan then went on to admit that she is “turning over a new leaf” when it comes to all of that.

“I’m stingy with the cootie cat. I’m not a freak anymore,” she said. “I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired of the streets.”

But don’t worry, fans—there’s no reason to believe there are going to be any changes to Megan’s music or branding. In fact, just yesterday, she appeared in a commercial for the upcoming 2024 Olympics that feels very much like her.

“Welcome to Thee Paris Olympics,” she says in the 50-second spot, which includes a talking horse and features her pitching her version of the Olympics to boardroom executives, “Hot Girl style.”

We’ll take it!

CelebritiesEntertainmentMusic
2024 olympicscommercialfreakhot girl stylemegan thee stallionolympic pitch
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

