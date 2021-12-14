5 Reasons Dolly Parton Should Have Been Time's Person of the Year

After Elon Musk was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year — a decision that left everyone outside of crypto bros and Tesla fanatics scratching their heads in confusion — attention soon turned to all of the far more deserving people who could have received such an honor. Suggestions ranged from Stacey Abrams to the Capitol police officers who pushed back the rioters to Britney Spears to all the service industry employees who quit after being taken advantage of in a pandemic.

But one name popped up more frequently than others — Dolly Parton.

And you know what? We can get behind that. Dolly may not want a ton of recognition, but those tend to be the people who deserve it the most. And while just about anyone can rattle off far more than five reasons why Dolly could have taken up the mantle instead of Musk, five is a good place to start.