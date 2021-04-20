Lizzo Is a Living Our Dreams After Sending Chris Evans a Drunk DM

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter shot her shot — and she got some amazing results!

Pop icon Lizzo wasn't afraid to send Avengers heartthrob Chris Evans a drunk direct message on Instagram, and because of her bravery, she got a reply back in what is probably one of our new favorite online celebrity exchanges to ever happen in the history of time!

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning "Juice" and "Good As Hell" singer took to TikTok to vent her frustrations about how she (like many of us) probably won't ever get the chance to marry the longtime Captain America actor.

@lizzo Don’t drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke original sound - HI I’M TATI

"Don't drink and DM, kids," she wrote in the caption of the TikTok where she shows off her and Chris' message thread. (The thread is mostly empty, except for Lizzo sending Chris some emojis, indicating that she's shooting her shot.)

"I know I'm not going to be able to marry him," Lizzo said in the video, lipsyncing to an already pre-made TikTok sound. "And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because, damn papa, he a rare breed. No comparing."

Well, shortly after that first TikTok from Lizzo went viral, Chris Evans saw Lizzo's DM, followed her first on Instagram, and then replied to her (and yeah, we'd be lying if we said we weren't a little bit jealous!!!).

"No shame in a drunk DM," Chris told Lizzo, sending a kissy-face emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app lol," he then said, probably referring to the infamous incident last year where he leaked his own explicit pics.

Like any Marvel fan would do, Lizzo freaked out about Chris' reply in the best way in a follow up TikTok, and yeah, it is our new favorite thing ever.

The ultimate lesson here? Life is too short, so you might as well shoot your shot! You never know what'll happen! (Or who will reply!)