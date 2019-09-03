Lizzo Officially Has the #1 Song in the Country!

Singer-songwriter and everyone's flute-playing goddess Lizzo just nabbed her first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100!

Yup, after being on the chart for 17 weeks and rising two spots from its previous peak at #3, the LGBTQ+ ally's 2017 track "Truth Hurts" officially took the top spot on Billboard's most highly-regarded music chart, beating out the likes of Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello.

"WE’RE NUMBER 1. THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US," Lizzo said on Twitter, expressing her excitement about the news to her "Lizzbian" fanbase. "ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE."

The first #1 hit is a momentous moment in any recording artist's career, and as expected, many of Lizzo's peers and fans were quick to congratulate her.

Stream Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" on Spotify and watch the music video for the song below!