Sydney Sweeney Fixing Vintage Cars on TikTok Has Everyone Thirsty

Did you know Sydney Sweeney, star of Euphoria, fixes vintage cars?

Now you do! The internet just learned this fact from TikTok, where Sweeney has an account called @syds_garage.

The account launched in February 2021, when the 24-year-old actor seemingly first got to work on her newly acquired 1969 Ford Bronco.

While the account is relatively innocent, its contents have left fans – especially gay and bisexual girls – basically frothing at the mouth. "sydney sweeney is for the female gaze," reads one TikTok comment. "I just ovulated," reads another.

Twitter recently discovered the account and the thirst has only intensified from there.

