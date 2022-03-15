Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Trans Daughter’s Birthday With This Vow

Jamie Lee Curtis very publicly wished her daughter a happy birthday yesterday, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Curtis’s daughter, Ruby, turned 26 on Monday. She’s the youngest of the iconic scream queen’s two daughters, and she’s also trans — something Curtis made sure to remind people of, considering the heinous attempts at anti-trans legislation that continue to sweep across the nation.

“Today is the birthday of my trans daughter,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am proud and grateful to be the parent of a trans child and am sending support to all of the trans families across the US who are being targeted in this moment by conservative legislatures.”

She continued, talking about how the United States was “founded on freedom,” that denying children gender-affirming care and punishing their parents is “discriminatory, unjust, and anti-American,” and reiterating her own support for the trans community and any families struggling under the weight of these attacks from conservatives.

“As a proud parent of my trans daughter I VOW to use my freedom of speech and my right to vote to SUPPORT my child and ALL children trying to live FREELY as who they are,” Curtis concluded.

The responses were predictably mixed, with some people inaccurately claiming Curtis was forcing an agenda on her child (Ruby came out to her family as trans in 2020, as an adult) while others were grateful to see support from someone as high profile as Curtis who actually understands what it’s like to have a trans family member.

Ruby also responded with her own message of gratitude for her mom, noting how Curtis has always supported her and reminding people that, despite everything, “there are allies everywhere for the trans community.”