Twitch star F1NN5TER comes out as genderfluid & bisexual—shares HRT update

Popular Twitch streamer F1NN5TER took a big step over the weekend and shared with fans that he’s been taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and now identifies as genderfluid.

F1NN5TER has made a name for himself through gaming videos and crossdressing on his channel. The latter, he says, led to trans viewers popping into his streams more frequently, which caused him to learn a lot about the community and gender that he hadn’t discovered prior.

“Some of it seemed a little bit too interesting,” he joked in a YouTube video titled “Coming Out.” “It felt a bit like I’d uncovered a part of myself that I’d been purposely shutting down for as long as I could remember, and never questioned why.”

Fans had recently taken to asking whether or not he was on HRT during his streams, noticing the change in his appearance. But F1NN5TER always dodged the question, as he wasn’t ready to discuss it just yet.

“I spent so many months scared and stressed out, trying to pick a label. I’m still not done yet. I still haven’t figured absolutely everything out, but I’m feeling comfortable enough to talk about it now,” he said.

For now, he decided that the label of genderfluid is what suits him best, and that he still prefers he/him pronouns. However, he acknowledges that might change, said that he’s ultimately fine with any pronouns, and that what he tells people in real life about his gender identity is, “I just don’t care.”

“I waited so long because I wanted a label for people to attribute to me other than just ‘guy on HRT.’ I was just really scared of people making what I’m doing into some sort of political thing, or just debating my reasoning to exist,” he added. “And I am just here to be me.”

The streamer dropped one more big life update before wrapping up the video, sharing that he now identifies as bi.

“I like dudes!” he said. “That’s weird to say. Everything I say feels like a bit now. Goddammit.”