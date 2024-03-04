Scroll To Top
ComingOut

Twitch star F1NN5TER comes out as genderfluid & bisexual—shares HRT update

Twitch star F1NN5TER comes out as genderfluid & bisexual—shares HRT update

F1NN5TER
YouTube (@F1nn5terLIVE)

"I am just here to be me," he said in a recent video.

rachelkiley

Popular Twitch streamer F1NN5TER took a big step over the weekend and shared with fans that he’s been taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and now identifies as genderfluid.

F1NN5TER has made a name for himself through gaming videos and crossdressing on his channel. The latter, he says, led to trans viewers popping into his streams more frequently, which caused him to learn a lot about the community and gender that he hadn’t discovered prior.

“Some of it seemed a little bit too interesting,” he joked in a YouTube video titled “Coming Out.” “It felt a bit like I’d uncovered a part of myself that I’d been purposely shutting down for as long as I could remember, and never questioned why.”

Fans had recently taken to asking whether or not he was on HRT during his streams, noticing the change in his appearance. But F1NN5TER always dodged the question, as he wasn’t ready to discuss it just yet.

“I spent so many months scared and stressed out, trying to pick a label. I’m still not done yet. I still haven’t figured absolutely everything out, but I’m feeling comfortable enough to talk about it now,” he said.

For now, he decided that the label of genderfluid is what suits him best, and that he still prefers he/him pronouns. However, he acknowledges that might change, said that he’s ultimately fine with any pronouns, and that what he tells people in real life about his gender identity is, “I just don’t care.”

“I waited so long because I wanted a label for people to attribute to me other than just ‘guy on HRT.’ I was just really scared of people making what I’m doing into some sort of political thing, or just debating my reasoning to exist,” he added. “And I am just here to be me.”

The streamer dropped one more big life update before wrapping up the video, sharing that he now identifies as bi.

“I like dudes!” he said. “That’s weird to say. Everything I say feels like a bit now. Goddammit.”

Related Articles Around the Web
ComingOutEntertainmentTrans
f1nn5tergender identitygenderfluidtwitch streamer
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio