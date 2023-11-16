10 Talented LGBTQ+ Twitch Streamers You Should Be Following

Check out these queer Twitch streamers!
Twitch may have launched in the early 2010s, but it’s only in recent years that the popularity of watching people stream video games on the platform has skyrocketed. Now there are streamers playing every video game out there, from first-person shooters and survival horror games, to cozy games like Sims and Stardew Valley. If you missed the boat on this trend, now is the time to dive in and check out the phenomenally entertaining and diverse group of queer Twitch streamers who are killing the game.
From trans activists to drag queens and hot gamer gay boys, there is something for everyone! So take a peep at their social media and head to their Twitch channels where you can watch these talented gamers play their favorite video games live.
Scroll through to check out the talented LGBTQ+ Twitch streamers who are making the platform a more interesting place to be!
Luminumn
Luna (AKA Luminumn) is a trans Australian streamer who has a blast on the platform playing League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics.
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/luminumn
Pixelmanta
Pixemanta is a gay Twitch streamer and indie game developer who plays a lot of story-based indie video games and is also currently playing Pokémon Emerald.
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/pixelmanta
Eret
Eret is a bi British streamer who is known for bucking traditional gender norms by wearing dresses and can often be found playing Starred Valley and Minecraft.
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/eret
PikaChulita
Katie (AKA PikaChulita) is a self-described "Black bi/pan femme" who plays BioShock and Fortnite and focuses her streams on charity and DEI initiatives.
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/pikachulita
QueerApollo
QueerApollo is a LGBTQ+ streamer who loves horror games, JRPGS, MMOs, and RPGs and has 1.8 million followers on Twitch.
Twitch: @queerapollo
QueenPiB
Queen Patricia Inga Bogart (AKA QueenPiB) is a streamer and drag queen who loves to play retro games.
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/queerapollo
DaydreamerDan
DaydreamerDan can be seen playing everything from Apex Legends to Pokémon and if you're lucky you'll spot his cats on his stream!
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/daydreamerdan
Nikatine
Nikatine is a trans streamer who co-founded Team Trans Gaming and likes to do "Just Chats" and plays games like Cities: Skylines, The Sims 4.
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/nikatine
ZachNYX
ZachNYX is a gay streamer who is obsessed with Pokémon, anime, and Nintendo. He is currently playing Pokémon:Black and likes to do "Just Chats" too.
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/zachnyx