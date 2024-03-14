Lauv comes out on TikTok (again) — here's how he identifies now

Coming out can be a lengthy process of self-discovery and exploration over time, something Lauv recently admitted to struggling with in a TikTok where he appeared to come out as gay.

The “I Like Me Better” singer has previously held back from fully labeling his sexuality, which he has discussed on social media a few times before now.

“i havent done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things,” he wrote on TikTok last summer, on a TikTok where he also noted he was “dating a girl” but “also a lil bit into men.”

He got a little more candid this week, taking to the platform to say outright, “I feel like I’m gay, okay?”

“I’ve said this so many times, and I’ve still not claimed to actually be because I have not had enough experience to say,” he continued.

Lauv then alluded to wanting to act more stereotypically gay but always feeling like he had to hold himself back.

“I would rather fucking let it all fly,” he admitted.