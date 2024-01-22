Scroll To Top
ComingOut

Did Reneé Rapp just come out as a lesbian?

Did Reneé Rapp just come out as a lesbian?

Reneé Rapp
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Her Saturday Night Live gig left fans positively giddy.

rachelkiley

Reneé Rapp had one hell of a time appearing on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, but fans are latching onto one thing in particular—her apparent identification with the label of lesbian.

The Mean Girls star previously came out as bisexual, but while playing herself in a skit about lip reading, both Bowen Yang and host Jacob Elordi referred to her as “our little lesbian intern Reneé.”

That in and of itself may not be a cold hard confirmation that Rapp currently identifies as a lesbian, but it’s sandwiched between a recent video in which she admitted her last Google search was for the infamous Lesbian Masterdoc and her sharing an Instagram Story in which she refers to herself and Cara Delevingne as Megan Thee Stallion’s “lesbian bodyguards,” so…

And it’s turning out to be pretty important to fans. Because whether she actually does consider herself a lesbian or not (and lesbihonest, if you call yourself that, it's perfectly reasonable for people to assume you do), she’s clearly okay with be associated with the word. And that's something many feel is lacking among modern day queer representation.

It’s definitely giving Kristen Stewart’s infamous SNL “I’m like, so gay, dude,” coming out back in 2017, even though both women had already given us plenty to go on prior to those moments. But some people still just need that explicit hard launch before they’re willing to acknowledge what a celeb has been putting down and quietly waiting for everyone to pick up.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ComingOutEntertainmentCelebrities
bowen yangcara delevingnejacob elordilesbianmegan thee stallionsaturday night livesnlrenee rapp
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio