Did Reneé Rapp just come out as a lesbian?

Reneé Rapp had one hell of a time appearing on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, but fans are latching onto one thing in particular—her apparent identification with the label of lesbian.

The Mean Girls star previously came out as bisexual, but while playing herself in a skit about lip reading, both Bowen Yang and host Jacob Elordi referred to her as “our little lesbian intern Reneé.”

That in and of itself may not be a cold hard confirmation that Rapp currently identifies as a lesbian, but it’s sandwiched between a recent video in which she admitted her last Google search was for the infamous Lesbian Masterdoc and her sharing an Instagram Story in which she refers to herself and Cara Delevingne as Megan Thee Stallion’s “lesbian bodyguards,” so…

And it’s turning out to be pretty important to fans. Because whether she actually does consider herself a lesbian or not (and lesbihonest, if you call yourself that, it's perfectly reasonable for people to assume you do), she’s clearly okay with be associated with the word. And that's something many feel is lacking among modern day queer representation.