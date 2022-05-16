Cara Delevingne Trailing Megan Thee Stallion at the BBMAs Fuels Fan Frenzy

Everywhere Megan was during the Billboard Music Awards, there Cara was, too.

The Billboard Music Awards took place this weekend, and the main takeaway for many viewers was that someone should have made a special award for Megan Thee Stallion’s #1 Fan and handed it right over to Cara Delevingne, who seemed to be lurking around every corner when eyes were on Meg.

Literally.

People first noticed Cara’s interest in keeping close to the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper after a clip from the Met Gala afterparty started circulating earlier this month.

But that was nothing compared to whatever was going on at the BBMAs.

When Megan posed for the red carpet, Cara was there, first keeping an eye on things from the side and then trying her best to make Megan’s dress look windblown for photos.

When Megan won the award for Top Rap Female Artist, Cara was right there, seated beside her.

They even posed for pics together at one point, which some have suggested was Cara roping Megan into a photo.

Megan’s fans are getting creeped out by the whole situation, joking that Cara’s highkey turning into an obsessed stalker.

But just as the complaints about Cara being close to Megan at the Met Gala don't take into consideration that the two were spotted holding hands the same night, the people freaking out on Megan's behalf about the BBMAs fail to consider the two were seated next to each other, took pics together, and that Megan seemed completely unfazed to constantly find Cara lingering mere steps behind her.

In other words, there’s probably a much less awkward explanation for the whole thing. Like, you know, the two being…friends.

Yeah, we'll be keeping an eye on these two gal pals.